Robert Havlin to replace Callum Shepherd on major Derby hope Ambiente Friendly

Callum Shepherd has lost the ride on Derby second favourite Ambiente Friendly , with owners the Gredley Family opting for the "more experienced" Robert Havlin for the Epsom Classic.

Tim Gredley stressed there had been no falling out with Shepherd, who had partnered the Gleneagles colt on his two starts this season including a wide-margin Lingfield Derby Trial win earlier this month.

Instead Havlin – who on Saturday enjoyed a shock front-running victory in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes aboard Audience – has his chance on the 5-1 shot. It will be the jockey's third Derby ride with his best finish coming in 2019 when seventh on the 33-1 Humanitarian, and he rode out the James Fanshawe-trained runner on Wednesday morning.

"It's a big call to make but we wanted to have more experience on the day," Gredley said.

"Dad [Bill Gredley] and I have had a chat with Callum and there has been no falling out. He's ridden us plenty of winners but we thought Rab Havlin had more experience of a big occasion like the Derby which will be a big day for all of us.

"Rab has ridden winners for us and won the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes on Audience the other day which was a massive race to win.

"I think Rab went in and had a sit on the horse for the first time this morning at James Fanshawe's and we're very much looking forward to the race."

Havlin, 50, has been second-choice jockey for the John and Thady Gosden stable for much of their near 25-year association and he empathised with Shepherd on losing the ride.

Robert Havlin won the Lockinge Stakes on Audience last Saturday Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The jockey rode Enable to her debut win at Newcastle in November 2016 before she went on to win an Oaks en route to stardom under Frankie Dettori the following summer. He also was on duty for the first racecourse appearance of last season's Oaks heroine Soul Sister.

Havlin, who will be bidding for a first Classic success, said: "It was a bit of a bolt out of the blue when Tim Gredley called me. I have a lot of sympathy for Callum as nobody knows more than me what it feels like to lose rides in this way. I don't want to get into the politics but I just want to do best by the horse now.

"I sat on the horse on Wednesday morning for the first time and gave him two canters up Warren Hill and the plan is to do the same on Friday and then gallop him on Saturday. Hopefully I can sit on him as much as I can before the big race.

"I've ridden winners for the Gredleys over the years, I've only had two rides for them this year and both of them have won. I've ridden in the Derby before but I haven't done much good, I've been on maiden winners who found it a tough ask.

"I'd imagine Ambiente Friendly looks to have a good chance after his Lingfield win and I'm looking forward to it."

Read these next:

2024 Irish 2,000 Guineas contenders: assessing the key runners for the big race on Saturday

'He handled the track beautifully' - Epsom workout has Roger Teal convinced of Derby bid for Dancing Gemini

'We were really pleased with the way he won and he looked to stay the distance well' - key quotes on the main Derby contenders

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.