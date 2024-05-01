Gambling Commission confirms plans for six-month pilot of 'frictionless' affordability checks

The Gambling Commission is to launch a six-month pilot of enhanced affordability checks which it claims will not be implemented until they are frictionless for the "vast majority" of customers who are checked.

The news comes with the gambling industry regulator set to give its long-awaited response to the consultation it ran on affordability checks, or financial risk checks as they have been termed, last year.

It also follows the announcement of a new interim gambling industry code aimed at reducing the number of punters being asked for personal financial documents in order to prove they can afford their level of betting under the current ad hoc system of checks, which will run until a new frictionless regime is brought in.

The checks are to be introduced in two stages, the Gambling Commission said on Wednesday.

The initial proposals contained in the government's white paper had set a first tier of financial vulnerability checks at £125 net loss within a 30-day period or £500 within a year.

However, in the plans set out by the commission, that will change to those checks happening for customers with a net deposit of more than £150 a month on gambling, focusing on publicly available data. There was no mention of a yearly total.

The commission said that, following the consultation, it would not require operators to consider an individual’s personal details such as postcode or job title.

The checks will initially come into force at £500 a month from August 30 before reducing to £150 a month from February 28 next year.

For enhanced checks the commission said it would carry out a pilot, working with credit reference agencies and gambling businesses, and examine potential consumer impact.

The initial proposals had set thresholds for the second tier of checks at losses of greater than £1,000 within a rolling 24 hours or £2,000 within 90 days.

However, following the pilot the commission said it would explore "the exact financial thresholds the assessments would be conducted at".

Consumers will not be affected during the pilot period.

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes said: "As a gambling regulator it’s vital that the introduction of new rules is based on evidence and takes into account the views of consumers and other interested parties.

Andrew Rhodes: "we have made changes while still ensuring that we deliver meaningful protections"

"We have listened to the views expressed in our engagement and in the consultation responses, and we have made changes while still ensuring that we deliver meaningful protections."

The commission pilot is expected to last six months after which it will decide whether permanent rules will be implemented, adding: "This will not be done until the data-sharing is frictionless for the vast majority of customers who are checked."

Rhodes said: "We are also pleased to be taking forward a pilot of financial risk assessments and data collection, which together will ensure that we can make informed decisions about how these assessments can be implemented in a way that supports both consumer freedom and protections.

“We have to get the balance right between protecting people from the potentially life-ruining effects of gambling-related harm and respecting the freedom of adults to engage in an activity that the vast majority do so without experiencing harm.”

The Gambling Commission announced a number of other changes set to be introduced in the coming months, including the requirement for operators to provide customers with the option to opt in to the type of marketing material they wish to be sent and how they wish to receive it, depending on the type of betting products they are interested in. This will come into force from January 17.

