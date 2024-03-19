John and Thady Gosden's Mostabshir 'highly unlikely' 'for Lincoln assignment

Leading Lincoln Handicap fancy Mostabshir is "highly unlikely" to go to post at Doncaster on Saturday due to the prevailing ground conditions.

The four-year-old was fourth favourite at 10-1 with Paddy Power but is unlikely to line up on Town Moor in a bid to emulate Haqeeqy, who scored in the feature on the opening day of the Flat season for John and Thady Gosden in 2021.

Mostabshir’s two wins have come on the all-weather and on good to firm ground at York last year, conditions that are unlikely to be replicated this weekend.

The ground at Doncaster was officially described as soft on Tuesday morning (from heavy), with light showers forecast for Wednesday.

John Gosden said: “Mostabshir is a highly unlikely runner in the Lincoln at this stage. The ground looks as if it's going to be testing as it takes a long time to dry out at this time of year, and it could well turn out to be holding ground, which won’t suit him. It’s a long year, so we’ll look for something else.”

The main feature of the Lincoln market on Tuesday was the momentum behind the Karl Burke-trained Liberty Lane, who joined Awaal as 4-1 joint-favourite with some firms, having been 7-1 in places on Monday.

Karl Burke: Lincoln fancy Liberty Lane is a market mover Credit: Edward Whitaker

The four-year-old won over the Lincoln course and distance last September on soft ground.

Paddy Power go 5-1 about Liberty Lane and their spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Since Monday's forfeits Awaal has been on the drift and the momentum has been with Liberty Lane.

"He’s a course-and distance-winner who was considered good enough to run in the Dante, and if things continue the way they are he's likely to go off favourite on Saturday.”

Lincoln Handicap (3.35 Doncaster, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 9-2 Awaal, 5 Liberty Lane, 6 Chazzesmee, 10 Mostabshir, 12 Johan, 14 Blues Emperor, Lattam, Migration, The Gatekeeper, 16 bar

Read these next:

Fozzy Stack eyes Doncaster and a famous Lincoln double for Chazzesmee after stylish victory in Irish Lincolnshire

Who remains in contention for the Lincoln at Doncaster on Saturday?

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.