James Horton stable back in action with five runners on Saturday - plus declarations for Haydock

James Horton will on Saturday saddle his first runners since early April with five declarations across three meetings after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) this week agreed to release funds to cover the costs of owner John Dance’s former racing operations.

Horton’s operation had been in limbo since April 6 when the FCA ordered three companies owned by Dance to cease operations after finding “serious regulatory and operational issues”. The FCA secured High Court orders to freeze Dance’s assets and placed the three companies – WealthTek, Vertem Asset Management and Malloch Melville – in judicial administration.

It was revealed on Monday morning that Horton was able to make entries again, with horses previously registered to Dance now running under the banner of Coverdale Stud or Titanium Racing, with any prize-money accrued returned to the court-supervised administration.

Horton’s five runners on Saturday will carry the Coverdale Stud silks, with Phantom Flight the first in action in the Listed William Hill Festival Stakes () at Goodwood.

Phantom Flight, a three-time winner from seven starts, finished third in the Magnolia Stakes at Kempton on his return at the start of April and the form has worked out well, with the runner-up Rogue Millennium filling the same spot in the Middleton at York and fifth Savvy Victory finishing second in a handicap at Chester’s May meeting.

Horton said: “We’re looking forward to getting going with the horses. Phantom Flight was unlucky at Kempton, he lost his position on the homebend but he finished off well. He seems in good form and we’ll find out on Saturday how he handles Goodwood. He’s entitled to be going for a race like this.”

Neverstopdreaming, a €220,000 yearling purchase at the Goffs Orby sale in September, and the progressive Pure Angel join Phantom Flight on the trip to Goodwood from Horton’s Middleham stable.

Horton saddles Harlem Nights in a 7f handicap at York and takes aim at the British EBF-sponsored Listed Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury () with Hopeful Stakes scorer Sam Maximus.

“I think Salisbury will suit him and he stays six furlongs very well,” said Horton. “He’s been in good form a while now and he’s ready to go. I think he’ll run a nice race.”

Queen declared for Haydock return

The Platinum Queen features among 14 declarations for the Betfred Temple Stakes () at Haydock on her first start for Roger Varian.

Owner Katsumi Yoshida bought last year’s Abbaye winner for 1.2 million guineas from Middleham Park Racing in November with the top filly moving to the Newmarket stable from Richard Fahey.

Hollie Doyle keeps the ride on the three-year-old filly, who is entered in the King’s Stand and Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Her rivals in this Group 2 sprint include Queen Mary winner Dramatised, the mount of William Buick, last year’s second Twilight Calls and the lightly raced Listed winner Royal Aclaim.

Frankie Dettori: rides Little Big Bear in the Sandy Lane Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Frankie Dettori rides Equilateral for Charlie Hills in the Temple Stakes and has been given the call-up from Aidan O’Brien to partner Little Big Bear on his return to sprinting in the similarly sponsored Sandy Lane Stakes ().

Little Big Bear finished last in the 2,000 Guineas on his first try at a mile and drops back in trip for this 6f event. Coventry Stakes scorer Bradsell and the four-timer-seeking Cold Case are among his seven rivals.

Temple Stakes runners and riders

Acklam Express Ronan Whelan

Annaf Jason Watson

Equality Paul Hanagan

Equilateral Frankie Dettori

Existent Marco Ghiani

Live In The Dream Sean Kirrane

Mitbaahy Ray Dawson

Raasel Alistair Rawlinson

Twilight Calls Connor Beasley

Happy Romance Sean Levey

Royal Aclaim Neil Callan

Sandbeck Callum Rodriguez

The Platinum Queen Hollie Doyle

Dramatised William Buick

