Owner threatens to quit racing as Ibas suggests dispute with bookmaker might have to go to court

An owner says he is likely to quit his involvement in racing after bookmaker Quinnbet refused to pay him more than £3,000 in winnings due to claims that shared accounts were used to circumvent risk management practices to place multiple bets over a period of months.

Rick Bardsley, who is a shareholder in four horses, deposited £200 with Quinnbet on October 11, 2022 having signed up to the bookmaker via an affiliate link from a tipping service.

The owner subsequently placed bets of £25 each-way and £16 each-way on his horse, Victory March, prior to his success in a 1m6f handicap at Newcastle on the same day, winning £2,050, as well as securing a further £383.30 from bets on other horses that day.