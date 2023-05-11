'The first part of the plan has gone well' - Harry Derham relishing tilt at £100,000 Swinton Hurdle with favourite Brentford Hope

Harry Derham has had a successful start as a trainer and his new operation could land its biggest prize yet when runs in Saturday's Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle (), the £100,000 feature on Haydock's mixed card.

Derham, who struck with his first ever runner on Boxing Day in Seelotmorebusiness, enjoyed 14 winners at a strike-rate of 25 per cent in his first few months in the training ranks, and he could kickstart the new campaign with a bang courtesy of Brentford Hope.

Rated 107 at his peak on the Flat, Brentford Hope is the general 5-1 favourite for the prestigious Swinton Hurdle having scored comfortably at Wincanton and Huntingdon on his first two starts for Derham.

Brentford Hope was second three times over the smaller obstacles for Richard Hughes, including when chasing home subsequent Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Rubaud at Taunton in December, before being purchased by Derham and his bloodstock agent Ed Bailey for 90,000gns in February.

"When we bought him we were sort of thinking we'd try and win two novice hurdles with him and then run him in this race," said Derham. "The first part of the plan has gone well."

While Derham was enjoying his Huntingdon success with Seelotmorebusiness on Boxing Day, Brentford Hope was being beaten off a mark of 113 in his first handicap hurdle at Wetherby that same afternoon. The winner, Dancewiththewind, did at least follow up on his next start, but Brentford Hope is now rated 10lb higher in a tougher race.

"I think from experience and watching the handicapper, they're rarely far out," said Derham. "He didn't get moved after his first run and I suppose that was fair enough because it was very questionable what he beat, but second time he beat a decent yardstick of Nicky Henderson's [Impose Toi] quite nicely so I think, on what he's achieved, 123 is fair."

Derham was involved in the preparation of a string of high-profile successes when assisting his uncle and champion trainer Paul Nicholls for six years and is hopeful Brentford Hope can provide him with a notable victory of his own, as the son of Camelot returns to the track where he won a mile handicap in October 2020.

"It's exciting," he said. "Obviously it's nice that it's a big race, but it feels like a suitable one for him. He's got good Haydock form, a high cruising speed and you'd like to think that perhaps he's not quite shown how good he is over hurdles just yet.

"His piece of form behind Rubaud looks quite nice now. I'm obviously very excited and I hope he goes and runs really well."

Derham will also be represented in Merseyside by in the Pertemps Network Long Distance Handicap Hurdle (), the other valuable jumps race on the card.

Dargiannini: stepping up in trip at Haydock on Saturday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Success in Haydock's £50,000 opener would offer some tonic to owner Andrew Mitchell, whose beloved Derby County football club missed out on the League One play-offs in dramatic circumstances on Sunday.

Dargiannini could not complete a hat-trick at Aintree's Grand National meeting following wins at Uttoxeter and Newbury, finishing 11th, but Derham said: "He ran well at Aintree for a long time before just not quite being good enough – it was a very competitive race.

"We're interested to step up to three miles. Paul [O'Brien] is of the opinion that now he's quite settled in his races that he might just get three miles. It's not a very stamina-sapping course so if he stays it opens up a few more options for next year."

Looking ahead to his first full season as a trainer, Derham added: "We're always looking to try and grow our numbers. We've had a few horses being sent to us which is really nice.

"Hopefully we'll be able to buy a few horses this summer, we're certainly going to try to. It's an exciting time – I just turned 13 horses out in the field at Ed Bailey's so hopefully we'll end up with a very nice group of horses."

Swinton Handicap Hurdle runners and riders

Aucunrisque Nick Scholfield

Homme Public Henry Brooke

Parramount Aidan Coleman

Teddy Blue Caoilin Quinn

Nibiru TBC

Onemorefortheroad Jack Quinlan

Fruit N Nut Brian Hughes

Parisencore Danny McMenamin

Byker Philip Byrnes

Hurricane Ali Alan Doyle

Get Back Get Back Ben Bromley

Takeit Easy Alex Edwards

Black Poppy Adam Wedge

Jamacho Bradley Roberts

Washington Sean Bowen

Brentford Hope Paul O'Brien

Lunar Sovereign Ciaran Gethings

