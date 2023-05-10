Lingfield's Derby Trial card switched to all-weather with waterlogged turf course unraceable

The Derby Trial card at Lingfield has been switched to the all-weather on Saturday due to the turf track being unraceable following a thunderstorm on Tuesday.

The going was updated to heavy, soft in places on the round course and heavy on the straight course on Wednesday, with waterlogging in places.

After more than 23mm of rain the previous day, an inspection took place with further downpours forecast on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

A BHA statement read: "An inspection of the course on Wednesday morning found the turf track to be unraceable due to waterlogging.

"It's considered unlikely that conditions will have sufficiently improved by Saturday to allow any races to safely take place on the turf. Also taking into account the forecast suggesting further rain, the BHA has decided to switch the surface at this time to offer certainty for connections to confirm their running plans."

The race programme will remain as scheduled but the 1m3½f Oaks Trial and Derby Trial will be now be run over a mile and a half. All existing entries will be cancelled and the races will be open for new entries until noon on Thursday, with declarations made on Friday morning.

The forecast looks more positive on Saturday, when the eight-race card will be run on the all-weather for the first time since being switched in 2012.

Four races, including the Oaks Trial () and Derby Trial (), are due to be shown on ITV4 on Saturday alongside action from Ascot and Haydock.

The switch to the all-weather comes just two weeks after Sandown's card, which was due to feature the Classic Trial, was cancelled due to sustained rainfall.

