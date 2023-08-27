Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'It's embarrassing' - Charlie Fellowes implores Newmarket trainers to show off yards at upcoming open weekend

Charlie Fellowes:
Charlie Fellowes: frustrated at the lack of yards that are set to open next monthCredit: Edward Whitaker

Newmarket’s trainers have been urged to step up and support next month’s Henry Cecil Open Weekend after it emerged that only a third of the yards in the town had signed up to allow the public access to meet their horses.

Charlie Fellowes, chair of the Open Weekend, has threatened to resign from the role he has held since 2018 after describing it as “embarrassing” that only 19 of the town's 62 yards had agreed to open on the morning of Sunday, September 24.

The opportunity for the public to go into training yards is among the most popular aspects of open days, with the Henry Cecil Open Weekend also including activities around Newmarket, such as visits to the National Stud, British Racing School, Tattersalls and the Jockey Club Rooms.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 27 August 2023Last updated 19:06, 27 August 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain