'It’s been a very emotional decision' - conditional Thomas Willmott retires from the saddle more than a year after last ride

More than a year after breaking his arm and foot, conditional jockey Thomas Willmott has announced his retirement from the saddle.

Willmott guided Prairie Wolf to victory for boss Sue Smith at Catterick on February 3 last year before being unseated from the winner’s stablemate North Parade on his very next ride.

Willmott was kicked by North Parade after being unshipped from his mount at the third-last fence of the 1m7½f handicap chase and despite undergoing extensive rehabilitation at the Injured Jockeys Fund's Jack Berry House in Malton, the 24-year-old will not ride in another race on medical grounds.

In a statement posted on X, Willmott said: “Just over a year after my fall at Catterick, after many discussions with my surgeon and Dr Jerry Hill I have had to make the difficult decision to retire from professional race-riding. The risk is now too high of taking another heavy fall and causing further extensive damage to my arm.”

Prairie Wolf was Willmott’s 48th and final winner in Britain, with 19 of those successes coming for Smith, who provided him with the biggest victory of his career on Romeo Brown in the £50,000 Long Distance Handicap Hurdle at Haydock in May 2022. Willmott helped the same horse defy odds of 50-1 in a similarly valuable handicap hurdle at Aintree later that year in which he also landed Kelso's Go North Series Final .

Willmott celebrates as he crosses the line on Romeo Brown at Aintree Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Willmott also partnered 15 Lucinda Russell-trained winners, including when riding out his 7lb claim on Katalystic at Perth in September 2019.

He said: “I've been very lucky to have had some great days racing and have been living my dream since my first point-to-point ride in 2016. I couldn’t have achieved anything without my biggest supporters in Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore, and Sue and Harvey Smith.

“Thanks to the late Bruce Jeffrey for his guidance early in my career and to Richard Hale for booking my rides over the past few years. Thank you to my coach Brian Harding, who has always been my biggest supporter and critic but been a friend as well as anything.

“I would have been lost without the Injured Jockeys Fund. The team at Jack Berry House have become a second family and there isn’t a better man at the top than Dr Jerry Hill.”

Willmott shed his 5lb claim with victory on the Smith-trained Silva Eclipse in April 2022 before receiving a BHA development award at the Jockeys Education & Training Scheme Richard Davis awards in recognition of his efforts to work towards a second career as a funeral director.

Willmott added: “It’s been a very emotional decision to end my career as a jockey. I'm very proud of what I've achieved and look forward to what the future may hold.”

