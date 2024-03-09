Three-time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa cleared to resume race-riding in Britain from Wednesday

Silvestre de Sousa has been cleared to resume race-riding from Wednesday by the BHA when his ten-month ban for breaching betting rules in Hong Kong expires.

The three-time champion jockey could be back in action at Kempton on Wednesday evening, or if not a day later at either Chelmsford or Southwell's all-weather cards.

De Sousa resumed riding out duties in Newmarket on February 1, and has been a regular feature among the strings of Roger Varian and Chris Dwyer in Newmarket. However, he now hopes to go further afield and head to Lambourn and Middleham for new opportunities and to renew old contacts.

His agent Shelley Dwyer, wife of trainer Chris, said: “Silvestre has been granted a licence to ride from next Wednesday when he could ride at Kempton or if not the following day. He’s been riding out for us and Roger Varian since the beginning of February and is getting back in trim. Now his licence is sorted he plans to get out and about and ride out for the likes of Jack Channon and Charlie Johnston.

"As we were waiting on the licence I’ve not booked him on anything, although I have let everyone know he’s back on Wednesday. Potentially he could be at Kempton."

She added: "It's not a bad time to be coming back with the turf season just around the corner and also Good Friday, where most of the all-weather championship races are handicaps, which hopefully should give us some opportunities.”

De Sousa won his first British champion jockey crown in 2015 and followed up in 2017 and 2018. He has been a retained jockey by Godolphin and King Power Racing in the past.

After a few years freelancing, he relocated to Hong Kong at the end of 2022 but was found guilty of facilitating fellow jockey Vagner Borges in placing a bet on his mount Young Brilliant in a handicap at Happy Valley on April 26.

