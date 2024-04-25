'It's a dream come true' - 18-year-old to follow in Khadijah Mellah's footsteps with ride in the Magnolia Cup

Aamilah Aswat, a student from the Riding A Dream Academy, has the chance to emulate groundbreaking rider Khadijah Mellah after being handed a place in the Markel Magnolia Cup at Goodwood.

The 18-year-old from Gloucester was one of the first students to join the academy, which was set up after Mellah’s victory in the race five years ago to help young people from diverse ethnic backgrounds get into racing.

She has since graduated from the Foundation Course at the British Racing School and now works for Kim Bailey.

Aswat is looking forward to the Magnolia Cup, a charity race for women on August 1, and said: “Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed of being a jockey so to be taking part in this year’s Magnolia Cup is a dream come true and very surreal.

"I have ridden in pony races before but to have the opportunity to ride at Goodwood and in such an amazing race is such a privilege."

Mellah, who became the first British Muslim woman to win a horserace in Britain when landing the Magnolia Cup in 2019, said: “Our ambition was to support other young people from diverse ethnic communities and urban equestrian centres into racing and so to see one of our students riding in the race which changed my life and kick-started this whole incredible journey is very emotional."

Goodwood has also announced it will offer a place in the Magnolia Cup to a student of the Riding A Dream Academy every year.

The Magnolia Cup has raised £2.4 million for charitable causes since its inception. Fundraising has now started for the 2024 Markel Magnolia Cup via Just Giving .

