Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
18:10 UttoxeterHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
18:10 UttoxeterHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
France
premium

'He built bridges like no-one else' - Olivier Peslier's long-time British agent leads tributes on retirement of riding great

Olivier Peslier after winning the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Harbinger in 2010
Olivier Peslier after winning the King George on Harbinger in 2010Credit: Edward Whitaker

Olivier Peslier’s long-standing British agent Dave ‘Shippy’ Ellis has paid tribute to the four-time Arc-winning jockey, who announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old has been a familiar figure at British racecourses since the 1990s and in that time won two Classics, the Derby (High-Rise) and 2,000 Guineas (Cockney Rebel) as well as a host of Group 1s at Royal Ascot plus the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Harbinger.

Newmarket-based Ellis said: “I believe there will be a big party after the last at La Teste [today], where all the trainers, owners and jockeys will be, and it’s a shame I won’t be there.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 24 April 2024inFrance

Last updated 18:00, 24 April 2024

iconCopy
more inFrance
more inFrance