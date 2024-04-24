'He built bridges like no-one else' - Olivier Peslier's long-time British agent leads tributes on retirement of riding great
Olivier Peslier’s long-standing British agent Dave ‘Shippy’ Ellis has paid tribute to the four-time Arc-winning jockey, who announced his retirement on Tuesday.
The 51-year-old has been a familiar figure at British racecourses since the 1990s and in that time won two Classics, the Derby (High-Rise) and 2,000 Guineas (Cockney Rebel) as well as a host of Group 1s at Royal Ascot plus the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on Harbinger.
Newmarket-based Ellis said: “I believe there will be a big party after the last at La Teste [today], where all the trainers, owners and jockeys will be, and it’s a shame I won’t be there.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 24 April 2024inFrance
Last updated 18:00, 24 April 2024
- Crypto Force '50-50' to run in Prix Ganay on Sunday as Amo Derby hopeful Dallas Star features at second entry stage for Epsom
- 'He's always been one of my best friends and he always will be' - Frankie Dettori pays tribute to retiring Olivier Peslier
- 'Like everyone, my turn has arrived' - four-time Arc-winning jockey Olivier Peslier to retire aged 51 on Thursday
- 'Everyone is back here already trying to restock' - on the trail of the next State Man or Sir Gino at Auteuil
- Chantilly: no luck for British contingent as Sajir lays down serious marker for Andre Fabre and Prince Faisal in Prix Sigy
- Crypto Force '50-50' to run in Prix Ganay on Sunday as Amo Derby hopeful Dallas Star features at second entry stage for Epsom
- 'He's always been one of my best friends and he always will be' - Frankie Dettori pays tribute to retiring Olivier Peslier
- 'Like everyone, my turn has arrived' - four-time Arc-winning jockey Olivier Peslier to retire aged 51 on Thursday
- 'Everyone is back here already trying to restock' - on the trail of the next State Man or Sir Gino at Auteuil
- Chantilly: no luck for British contingent as Sajir lays down serious marker for Andre Fabre and Prince Faisal in Prix Sigy