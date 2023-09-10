'It's a bit of a mystery' - Shaquille team perplexed by below-par Sprint Cup run

Shaquille's Haydock flop remained "a bit of a mystery" on Sunday morning, but his defeat did not stop the dual Group 1 winner being the star of the Malton open day.

Visitors flocked to Julie Camacho's yard to see the Commonwealth Cup and July Cup winner, who finished last of 16 behind Regional when bidding for a Group 1 hat-trick in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

No physical explanation has been found for the poor showing of the 11-10 favourite, who broke better than usual but lost his position two furlongs out and was eased off by James Doyle once clearly held.

"It's a bit of a mystery," said Camacho's husband and assistant Steve Brown. "He's really bright this morning, fresh and well, you can hear him squealing. If you wandered round all morning you wouldn't see a horse as pleased with himself.

"We'll try to get to the bottom of it. We need to make sure we haven't missed anything and there's nothing amiss. The vets will be in tomorrow morning and will check him over thoroughly, but at the minute it all looks normal."

Shaquille could bid to bounce back in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot next month.

"It's still a bit raw but we need to have a sit down and think about what we do next, whether we stick with the original plan and go to Ascot," said Brown. "We thought we went with a fit and healthy horse and the one good thing is that it was too bad to be true. We'd probably be more disappointed if he'd finished fourth, beaten a length, and thought that was as good as he was.

"He was in a nice rhythm and where we wanted to be early in the race, but James said from halfway there was no power so he eased him off. He was beaten too soon and too quickly for it to be anywhere near his true running, and James looked after him so there will be another day.

"I was thrilled for Ed Bethell with Regional, I've known him a long time, and for Callum Rodriguez, who's ridden plenty for us."

Shaquille had won his four previous starts this year, earning £750,000 in a season when Camacho's tally of prize-money has passed £1 million for the first time.

Shaquille has earned £750,000 this year Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"It's the polar opposite of his other runs this year," said Brown. "You've got to be resilient in racing – but I know which feeling I prefer!

"People have been very kind, getting in touch to see if he's all right, which is always appreciated. And he's excited to see people come to see him today."

Camacho was one of 11 trainers in and around Malton to welcome visitors on Sunday, with ticket sales raising money for Racing Welfare, the charity responsible for helping the industry’s workforce.

The event took place on the second day of National Racehorse Week, during which yards, studs and aftercare centres up and down the country open their doors to let the public see the care and attention that goes into looking after horses.

Now read...

Breeders' Cup on the horizon after Auguste Rodin does his latest Lazarus-like impression with Irish Champion Stakes triumph

'I never thought it would happen' - joy for Ed Bethell and Callum Rodriguez as they bag first Group 1 with Regional in Sprint Cup

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more