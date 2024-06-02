Rugby League legend Rob Burrow dies after long battle with motor neurone disease

Rob Burrow, the former Leeds Rhinos rugby player, has died after losing his long battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Burrow, who was 41, suffered from MND for nearly five years after being diagnosed in 2019. He received an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours for his services to the sport, while he was presented with the Helen Rollason Award at BBC's Sports Personality of the Year ceremony in 2022 with his former teammate Kevin Sinfield.

Burrow, who spent his whole playing career with Leeds, became involved in horseracing and he had a number of horses – including Burrow Seven and Beep Beep Burrow – named in his honour as part of fundraising efforts. He also had a racing club named after him, with the Craig Lidster-trained Macarone winning two of his starts under the banner.

His heroic battle with the disease has touched the nation and in January he was named patron of The Good Racing Company, which has raised funds for Burrow and MND charities by selling memberships to the Rob Burrow Racing Club.

In a post on his X account , Lidster said: "It’s been an absolute honour to have met you, God bless and good night you true legend, from all here at Craig Lidster Racing and Macarone. Thank you."