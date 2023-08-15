'He had the best recovery from any race' - Isaac Shelby set for York or Doncaster before Foret showdown

Brian Meehan is delighted with Isaac Shelby 's recovery from his career-best effort behind Kinross at Goodwood and plans to run the smart three-year-old at York or Doncaster before his main Group 1 aim this autumn.

The son of Night Of Thunder, who was purchased by Wathnan Racing in May, has yet to win at the top level, but only failed by a short neck in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains in May.

Isaac Shelby started the year by winning the Greenham Stakes at Newbury before that narrow Classic defeat in France. He then finished fourth to Paddington in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and a neck second to Kinross in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last time.

While his big-race target later this year is the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp on October 1, Meehan is eyeing the Group 2 City of York Stakes on Saturday week or the Park Stakes at Doncaster next month before stepping him back up to Group 1 company.

A trip to Santa Anita for the Breeders' Cup Mile in November could also be on the cards for the colt, who Meehan reported to have come out of his Lennox run in fine shape.

He said: “He has come out of Goodwood really well and has had the best recovery from any race he has run. He is in tremendous shape and I’m really pleased with him. The run behind Kinross was extremely pleasing, he keeps on improving.

“I would imagine we will take in either York or Doncaster on the way to Longchamp for the Prix de la Foret. If that went well then we might find ourselves looking at the Breeders' Cup Mile."

While Meehan is keen for Isaac Shelby to try to pick up Group 1 glory this season, he expects bigger things next year.

“I think we have planned his season very well so far, making sure he goes at the right time each time he runs," he added. "We should remain conscious of that because I think there will be significant improvement in him as a four-year-old next year.”

