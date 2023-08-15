Tuesday just got interesting - three reasons to be excited for Arc favourite Ace Impact

There wouldn't normally be too much to get excited about from a racing perspective on your average Tuesday afternoon in mid-August. Well, this Tuesday is an exception. The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe favourite Ace Impact returns to action at Deauville (2.50 ) as he looks to cement his credentials for the big one on October 1 . Here, we look at the reasons to be excited about Ace Impact and his Arc warm-up, and the key races to look out for on the lead-up to Longchamp.

Three reasons to be excited about Ace Impact

1. His sublime turn of foot

Ace Impact produced stunning late sectionals to land the Prix du Jockey Club.

Big Rock looked to have the race wrapped up when Aurelien Lemaitre kicked three lengths clear just under two furlongs from home but Cristian Demuro arrived late and fast down the outside and clocked 11.19secs from 400m out to 200m out, before completing the final 200m in 11.39secs.

He showed an impressive burst of acceleration and, having been in the final pair turning for home, he went on to score by three and a half lengths.

It was a performance which earned him a Racing Post rating of 125, 1lb higher than what Auguste Rodin received for winning the Derby at Epsom.

2. Could he take the same route as Almanzor?

Jean-Claude Rouget tends to target this Group 2 with his star three-year-olds.

He has won it four times this century with Pinson (2005), Literato (2007), Almanzor (2016) and Al Hakeem (2022).

Almanzor followed up afterwards in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown and went on to win the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October.

Could Ace Impact take a similar sort of route this autumn?

3. The French Derby form working out

Although Big Rock could not withstand the late surge of Inspiral in the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday, he still produced a solid display back over a mile and the form of the Prix du Jockey Club is working out very well.

The fourth, Feed The Flame, beat Adelaide River and Soul Sister on his next start in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris, while Epictetus in fifth lowered the colours of Nostrum at Glorious Goodwood.

Ace Impact was in a different league to those two at Chantilly.

David Jennings

Key checkpoints on the road to Longchamp

August 23: Juddmonte International (1m2½f)

Paddington is no bigger than 5-4 for the Juddmonte International but is a general 10-1 chance for the Arc having not yet run over further than 1m2f. Desert Crown missed the King George but a decent performance at York could reassure punters of his wellbeing, while Auguste Rodin, Nashwa and Bay Bridge also hold entries for both contests.

August 24: Yorkshire Oaks (1m4f)

Soul Sister is 33-1 with Paddy Power for the Arc but her odds will undoubtedly shorten if the Oaks winner scores at York, where Irish Oaks winner and Epsom runner-up Savethelastdance is likely to renew rivalry. Emily Upjohn and Nassau Stakes heroine Al Husn are contenders for this event, which was won by Alpinista last year before her victory at Longchamp.

September 9: Irish Champion Stakes (1m2f)

Auguste Rodin looks likely to be targeted here rather than York and would rocket back into the Arc picture if he can put his disappointing King George run behind him. Last year’s Grand Prix de Paris winner Onesto is a possible runner in this race, while Ace Impact would come udner serious consideration if connections opt to go this route.

September 10: Prix Niel (1m4f)

The Qatar Arc trials day is key for any potential runners to stake their claim before the main event in October. Simca Mille won the Prix Niel last year and although he didn't end up at Longchamp, he is back in the Arc picture this season. 2019 winner Sottsass finished third in the Arc that year but came back 12 months later to win Europe’s most prestigious Flat race.

September 10: Prix Foy (1m4f)

Waldgeist is one of the most significant names to run in this Group 2 over the Arc track and trip in recent years, having won it in both 2018 and 2019 before heading to the big one three weeks later. In 2018 he finished fourth behind Enable, but 12 months later he returned and caused a huge upset and deny John Gosden and Frankie Dettori's star mare a record third Arc.

September 10: Prix Vermeille (1m4f)

Left Hand was the last horse to win this race and go on to the Arc in 2016, but the Dubawi mare could only finish 12th of 16. Treve landed this in 2013 before Arc success and despite returning for this contest and finishing fourth a year later, she still came out on top in the big one. Twelve months later she again claimed Vermeille victory but had to settle for fourth in the Arc.

September 16: St Leger (1m6f)

Savethelastdance is second-favourite in the ante-post market but the Yorkshire Oaks may take priority. Chesspiece was an unlucky runner-up at Glorious Goodwood and, along Adelaide River, holds an entry for the Doncaster Classic and the Arc. Hurricane Lane won this before finishing third in the Arc in 2021, but given the timeframe between the two races it is not often seen as ideal preparation.

Liam Headd

Read this next:

'I love this race, it’s a Group 1 in disguise' - Arc favourite Ace Impact returns in Prix Guillaume d'Ornano

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.