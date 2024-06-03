Last season's Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream given Listed entry at Haydock on Saturday

Live In The Dream could return to the scene of his promising seasonal debut second on Saturday after being entered in Haydock's Betfred Passionate About Sport Achilles Stakes.

The 2023 Nunthorpe winner was beaten half a length by Kerdos in last month's Temple Stakes on his first start since finishing fourth in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.

The Adam West-trained five-year-old is one of 11 potential runners in the Listed 5f contest that opens Haydock's Premier meeting. Steve De'Lemos, who owns Live In The Dream with wife Jolene, indicated that next month's Coral Charge would be the likely next engagement for his star sprinter with a defence of his Nunthorpe crown and an autumn campaign involving the Prix de l'Abbaye and Breeders' Cup in mind.

Live In The Dream has form figures of 12 at Sandown, where the Group 3 Coral Charge is staged, and has been beaten in both of his starts at Haydock. However, West has kept his options open with his stable star, who could take on dual course winner Commanche Falls if turning up a fortnight on from his reappearance.

Commanche Falls: entered at Haydock on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Lockinge third Witch Hunter could drop in grade to contest the Group 3 Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes later on Haydock’s card.

Royal Scotsman was the first runner from the Lockinge to reappear when landing the Diomed Stakes at Epsom on Saturday and Witch Hunter , who beat that rival by nearly 16 lengths last time, could further boost the form of the Newbury Group 1.

Sean Levey is already booked for last year’s Buckingham Palace Stakes winner and the Royal Ascot scorer could be joined by the last two winners, 2022 scorer Pogo and 2023 victor Jumby , who has been winless in six starts since landing this £85,000 contest 12 months ago.

Tom Marquand could bid for a third Lester Piggott Stakes success in a row aboard a William Haggas-trained four-year-old with Sea Theme potentially set to make her seasonal debut in the Group 3, formerly known as the Pinnacle Stakes.

Haggas has won the race named in honour of his late father-in-law for the past two seasons with Sea La Rosa and Sea Silk Road, and Sea Theme is the trainer's sole representative from the 19 entries.

No trainer has been more successful in Beverley’s Two Year Old Trophy in the last ten years than Richard Fahey.

Fahey bids to add to the victories of Summer Sands (2019) and Bombay Bazaar (2023) in Saturday’s £50,000 event with Moving Force , who made a successful debut over course and distance last month.

Aviation Time could bid to follow up last month’s smart debut success at Kempton if tackling turf for the first time in the Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies' Conditions Stakes. The Richard Hughes-trained daughter of Sands Of Mali is one of 18 fillies entered in Beverley’s other £50,000 juvenile event on Saturday.

