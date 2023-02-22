Goodwood announces 'significant boost' to prize-money for 2023 season

Record prize-money will be on offer at Goodwood for the 2023 season after the track announced an 11.5 per cent increase against 2022 levels.

A total of £8million in prize-money will be available across the West Sussex track's 19 racedays, an increase of £840,000 from last year.

Edward Arkell, director of racing at Goodwood, expressed his delight with what the track is able to offer and says investment in prize-money remains a priority for the course.

He said: “These increases in prize-money mark a significant boost to owners, trainers, and participants of the sport. Investment in prize-money has always been a priority for Goodwood.

"While we’ve conceded two Group 3 races, in the March and Supreme Stakes, we accept that this is for the wider benefit of the sport and are happy to play our part.”

The track's flagship Qatar Goodwood Festival will benefit from the increased prize-money, with the purses for the Group 2 Vintage and Richmond Stakes boosted to £175,000 each (from £150,000). All Group 3 races at the meeting will be worth a minimum of £100,000, while Class 2 and Class 3 races will be worth an improved £60,000 and £35,000 respectively.

Arkell added: "We remain incredibly grateful to our title partner, the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club, alongside the consistent support of the European Breeders' Fund and all our other sponsors and partners.

“Without their support, and that of the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s World Pool, we would not have been able to offer these levels of prize-money."

The Qatar Goodwood Festival takes place in August Credit: Mark Cranham

In addition, all of Goodwood’s Listed races in the 2023 season will offer prize-money of £60,000, while the Tapster Stakes, which has been moved to Sunday, June 11, will be worth £70,000.

The Weatherbys Agnes Keyser Stakes, formerly the Abingdon Stakes at Newbury, will also be run in June and worth £70,000.

The William Hill Prestige Stakes will now be worth £80,000 (from £60,000), while the Celebration Mile will be run for £150,000 (from £125,000).

