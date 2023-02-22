'I'm absolutely gutted' - Lorcan Williams to miss Cheltenham after receiving 18-day ban

Lorcan Williams has been banned for 18 days due to overuse of the whip at Haydock on Saturday and will miss the Cheltenham Festival.

Williams, 23, said on Monday he feared he would get a 14-day suspension for overuse of the whip in Saturday’s Grade 2 Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock, where his mount Makin’yourmindup narrowly edged out Collectors Item by a short head.

The new whip rules came into force over jumps on February 13 after a bedding-in period despite calls from jockeys and trainers to delay their implementation until after the major spring festivals at Cheltenham and Aintree.

Williams, whose ban begins on March 7, said: "I'm absolutely gutted, but it is what it is and I'll take it on the chin. Hopefully I'll learn from it but it has been a hard transition for us all.

"It's a tough one to take and it's hard to keep those emotions away when I was in that tight of a finish at Haydock, especially with these new rules we're having to adapt to."

The rules included a reduction in the number of strikes permitted from eight to seven over jumps, plus a tightening of the regulations on use of the whip over shoulder height.

Williams said he used the whip twice over the permitted count of seven, but a harsher penalty process is in place under the new rules and any ban is doubled in Class 1 and Class 2 races.

Whip bans are no longer handed out on the day, with breaches referred to the whip review committee who were due to meet on Tuesday.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.