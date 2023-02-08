'This is a positive step' - Newbury prize-money increase hailed by Henderson and Balding

Newbury, under fire for its prize-money in recent years, has made a first move to address that by announcing a 16 per cent increase in its offering, a step welcomed by leading local trainers Nicky Henderson and Andrew Balding.

The course, which stages its Betfair Hurdle meeting on Saturday, will offer a record £6.06 million across its jumps and Flat fixtures this year.

That pot has been boosted by an unprecedented executive contribution of £3.1m, an increase of £650,000 from 2022, when a Flat race was boycotted by trainers angry at the prize-money.

Newbury's purses also failed to escape the attention of Mark and Charlie Johnston, who last year ran just five horses at the Berkshire circuit, which, in the latter's words recently, was "holding Grade A racing for Grade D prize-money".

Six novice and maiden races scheduled between April and September will be staged for prize-money between £30,000 and £50,000, while the value of Al Shaqab Lockinge day will rise by £95,000.

Midweek jumps cards will have injections of £20,000 and Grade 2s will be worth £10,000 more than the minimum value.

"This is a positive step forwards and one which will be welcomed by owners and trainers alike," the Lambourn-based Henderson said. "Being our local track to Seven Barrows, we like to run horses at Newbury and the measures taken this year by the racecourse will ensure that our loyal owners, who invest so much in the sport, are rewarded for their success."

Balding, whose Kingclere yard is about ten miles from Newbury, said: "Prize-money is critical for trainers to retain their owners and keep their horses in training. The steps taken by Newbury to prioritise an increase in prize-money will go a long way in maintaining the competitive and compelling racing on offer at this fantastic racecourse."

Julian Thick, Newbury's chief executive, said: "We are pleased to be able to announce a 16 per cent increase in prize-money with a record executive contribution for the forthcoming 2023 season.

"The financial challenges for horseracing and its participants are considerable, but we remain confident in the future of the racecourse and are happy to make this valuable investment at a time when racing needs it most.

"As an independent PLC we must run the racecourse on a sustainable basis and this year sees the largest amount the racecourse has ever invested in prize-money, with £3.1 million in executive contribution, which represents a 26 per cent uplift. We are extremely grateful to our sponsors and partners who continue to support Newbury and have helped us boost the prize-money on offer."

