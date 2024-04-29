Trueshan declared for Sagaro return at Ascot on Wednesday - but Alan King thinks a 'personal best' is required
Three-time Group 1 winner Trueshan is "working as well as ever" as he prepares to make his seasonal comeback in Wednesday's Longines Sagaro Stakes (2.15) at Ascot.
The popular Alan King-trained eight-year-old has been a staple in the big staying races since 2021 and will return to the track having won a second Group 1 Prix du Cadran at Longchamp last season.
The winner of 15 of his 26 races and £1.82 million in prize-money, Trueshan will face last season's emphatic Goodwood Cup winner Quickthorn and Gold Cup runner-up Coltrane in the Group 3.
"He probably needs a personal best as there are two horses in Quickthorn and Coltrane rated above him and he's got to give them seven pounds," said King. "He's in great form and Hollie Doyle rode him in work on Saturday morning. She was delighted with him and the forecast looks encouraging with a bit of rain around. It will be a good starting point."
Trueshan finished fourth behind Coltrane in last season's Sagaro before winning the Group 2 Doncaster Cup and a second Cadran following a breathing operation. He has had further wind surgery since his last run and is showing all the right signs in his homework.
King said: "We've done his wind again. We did it last year and, with the soft palate, it's something you do annually with a lot of horses. It definitely needed a wee bit of tidying up. He's working as well as he's ever done."
As well as Quickthorn and Coltrane, Trueshan's other rivals are Ebor and Doncaster Cup runner-up Sweet William and Group 3 winner Caius Chorister.
A field of 11 will go to post for the Group 3 Commonwealth Cup Trial (2.50) on the same card, including last season's Group 2 July Stakes winner Jasour and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint third Starlust.
Longines Sagaro Stakes, 2.15 Ascot, Wednesday
William Hill: 5-2 Coltrane, 11-4 Trueshan, 3 Sweet William, 7-2 Quickthorn, 9 Caius Chorister
Read more . . .
'He was our star and we'll never forget him' - Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin dies in tragic accident
Three of the best: Shishkin's greatest moments on the track
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on 29 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 12:41, 29 April 2024
- Racing has a rich history - it's time to breathe a bit of life and vision into highlighting it
- Three of the best: Shishkin's greatest moments on the track
- 150 racegoers attend Southwell's Premier raceday - but flood-hit track hopeful of full crowds returning in the summer
- 'He was our star and we'll never forget him' - Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin dies in tragic accident
- Exclusive: AJ O'Neill to join father Jonjo on the training licence for start of new season
- Racing has a rich history - it's time to breathe a bit of life and vision into highlighting it
- Three of the best: Shishkin's greatest moments on the track
- 150 racegoers attend Southwell's Premier raceday - but flood-hit track hopeful of full crowds returning in the summer
- 'He was our star and we'll never forget him' - Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin dies in tragic accident
- Exclusive: AJ O'Neill to join father Jonjo on the training licence for start of new season