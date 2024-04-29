'We feel he's coming to his peak' - Fergal O'Brien appoints Johnny Burke as new stable jockey
Fergal O'Brien has moved to fill the void left by Paddy Brennan's retirement by appointing Johnny Burke as his new stable jockey.
Burke, who teamed up with O'Brien to win the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle on Crambo in December, will lead the team of riders at Ravenswell Farm in Cheltenham into the new season and is set to start in the role at Uttoxeter on Saturday.
"Johnny Burke has been riding a lot for us lately, having been riding out here since the autumn," O'Brien told the Racing Post. "We have got a good team of jockeys with Connor Brace, Liam Harrison, Jack Hogan, Daire Davis and Tom Broughton as amateur, but we felt we needed a senior jockey with a bit more experience to help the lads, so that's why we're going for Johnny.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 29 April 2024inBritain
Last updated 21:00, 29 April 2024
- 'I don't think I've seen a horse work better' - Karl Burke issues bullish update on 2,000 Guineas contender Night Raider
- Who remains in contention for the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend?
- Trueshan declared for Sagaro return at Ascot on Wednesday - but Alan King thinks a 'personal best' is required
- Racing has a rich history - it's time to breathe a bit of life and vision into highlighting it
- Three of the best: Shishkin's greatest moments on the track
- 'I don't think I've seen a horse work better' - Karl Burke issues bullish update on 2,000 Guineas contender Night Raider
- Who remains in contention for the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend?
- Trueshan declared for Sagaro return at Ascot on Wednesday - but Alan King thinks a 'personal best' is required
- Racing has a rich history - it's time to breathe a bit of life and vision into highlighting it
- Three of the best: Shishkin's greatest moments on the track