'We feel he's coming to his peak' - Fergal O'Brien appoints Johnny Burke as new stable jockey

Fergal O'Brien has moved to fill the void left by Paddy Brennan's retirement by appointing Johnny Burke as his new stable jockey.

Burke, who teamed up with O'Brien to win the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle on Crambo in December, will lead the team of riders at Ravenswell Farm in Cheltenham into the new season and is set to start in the role at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

"Johnny Burke has been riding a lot for us lately, having been riding out here since the autumn," O'Brien told the Racing Post. "We have got a good team of jockeys with Connor Brace, Liam Harrison, Jack Hogan, Daire Davis and Tom Broughton as amateur, but we felt we needed a senior jockey with a bit more experience to help the lads, so that's why we're going for Johnny.