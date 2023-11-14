Frankie Dettori still to be confirmed for I'm A Celebrity and expected to be a late jungle arrival

Frankie Dettori is expected to be a late arrival for this year's edition of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! after failing to appear among the first ten contestants confirmed for the reality show.

The likes of politician Nigel Farage, This Morning host Josie Gibson and former popstar Marvin Humes were revealed by ITV to be heading into the jungle, with two of the 12 spaces in the competition left unconfirmed.

Two additional contestants routinely arrive after the TV series, which begins in Australia on Sunday, has started. Last year, Matt Hancock MP and comedian Seann Walsh arrived on the fourth day.

Dettori has repeatedly been rumoured to be appearing on I'm A Celebrity with the jockey having initially planned to retire from riding this year. However, despite reversing his decision to retire and instead relocate to California to continue his career, he continues to be linked with the show.

Last week, the jockey appeared on a list of contestants set to appear on the programme published by The Sun . The list also featured former boxer Tony Bellew, who was also not among the ten celebrities announced by ITV.

Dettori is no stranger to reality television after he appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in January 2013 during a suspension from racing, lasting three weeks in the house.

He will be the second racing personality to enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle, with Willie Carson finishing fifth in the 2011 edition of the television series.

This year's I'm A Celebrity is due to run until December 10, the same day as the Hong Kong International Race Day at Sha Tin where Dettori had been due to partner Kinross in the Hong Kong Mile. However, should the jockey reach the final three, he would miss the engagement.

Dettori was initially priced up as third favourite at 9-2 to win the public vote and be crowned King of the Jungle, but has since eased to 13-2. Josie Gibson is the 11-4 favourite with Fred Sirieix, a TV personality known for his appearances on First Dates and Million Pound Menu, is second favourite at 9-2.

