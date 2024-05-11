Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
18:05 WarwickHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
18:05 WarwickHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Exclusive: 'If the size of the prize is big enough, there is a discussion to be had' - British racing to consider radical plan for top Flat events

Courage Mon Ami wins the Gold Cup for Dettori and the Gosdens
Industry leaders are exploring whether Britain's top Flat meetings would be considerably more valuable if pooled together into a single companyCredit: Alan Crowhurst

British racing's leaders are set to examine the possibility of combining the sport's marquee Flat fixtures into a single commercial entity that would potentially require racecourses to cede control of their most valuable assets to international private equity or a sovereign wealth fund.

As part of early planning for what might follow the two-year Premier racing trial in 2026, the industry's commercial committee has agreed to launch a tender process whose chosen candidate will be asked to assess the merits of pooling up to 40 of Britain's 'super premium' meetings into a separate company and then to source global partners who might invest in the new business.

A second tender document will also be released and ultimately result in what it is hoped will be the sport's most comprehensive piece of consumer research. It is expected both reports will be completed by the autumn.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 11 May 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 11 May 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain