Exclusive: 'If the size of the prize is big enough, there is a discussion to be had' - British racing to consider radical plan for top Flat events

British racing's leaders are set to examine the possibility of combining the sport's marquee Flat fixtures into a single commercial entity that would potentially require racecourses to cede control of their most valuable assets to international private equity or a sovereign wealth fund.

As part of early planning for what might follow the two-year Premier racing trial in 2026, the industry's commercial committee has agreed to launch a tender process whose chosen candidate will be asked to assess the merits of pooling up to 40 of Britain's 'super premium' meetings into a separate company and then to source global partners who might invest in the new business.

A second tender document will also be released and ultimately result in what it is hoped will be the sport's most comprehensive piece of consumer research. It is expected both reports will be completed by the autumn.