'He's sure to go far' - Frankie Dettori 9-2 to be king of the jungle in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Frankie Dettori is 9-2 to be named king of the jungle after the world’s most recognisable jockey was reported to be among the 12 contestants for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Dettori, 52, is set to appear alongside the likes of politician Nigel Farage, boxer Tony Bellew and popstar Marvin Humes on the hugely popular show, which begins a week on Sunday, according to The Sun .

Bookmakers have priced Dettori up as third favourite to come through the public vote and win the reality series. The market is headed by This Morning presenter Josie Gibson at 100-30 with former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson second favourite at 4-1.

Nicola McGeady, head of PR for Ladbrokes, said: “Frankie Dettori is one the more fancied celebrities heading to the jungle. We all know he is a lovable showman and if he can muster up the courage to endure some challenges as well, he's sure to go far.”

Dettori is no stranger to reality television after he appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in January 2013 during a suspension from racing. He lasted three weeks on that occasion and was the fifth person evicted from the house. He has long been rumoured to be lined up to appear in the jungle, although doubts were cast after he reversed his decision to retire.

Frankie Dettori salutes the crowd after winning the Champion Stakes on King Of Steel on Champions Day Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He will be the second racing personality to enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle after fellow jockey Willie Carson finished fifth in 2011. Matt Hancock, the MP for Newmarket, reached the final of the series last year and finished third. He earned a fee of £320,000 for appearing on the programme.

Dettori has been a household name beyond the world of racing ever since he sensationally went through the card at Ascot in September 1996 and was a captain on BBC quiz show A Question Of Sport from 2002 to 2004.

He remains the biggest draw in the sport, as was made clear by the sensational scenes that followed his victory on King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes at Ascot last month. That day was long expected to be his last time riding in Britain, but his retirement U-turn in October opened the door to a possible return at Royal Ascot in 2024 and other major meetings.

However, it appears he has not allowed his fresh riding commitments to stop him stepping back on to the celebrity circuit.

