Frankie Dettori set to enter the jungle in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Frankie Dettori is reportedly set to enter the Australian jungle next week after The Sun revealed the 12 names it said would be taking part in the ITV reality show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Dettori has long been rumoured to be lined up for the hugely popular show, which kicks off on Sunday week, although doubts were cast after he reversed his decision to retire and revealed he would carry on riding in California beyond this year.

However, it seems he has gone ahead with those plans after he appeared on a list of contestants alongside the likes of politician Nigel Farage and boxer Tony Bellew.

Dettori is no stranger to reality television after he appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in January 2013 during a suspension from racing. He lasted three weeks on that occasion and was the fifth person evicted from the house.

He will be the second racing personality to enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle after fellow jockey Willie Carson finished fifth in 2011. Legendary pundit John McCririck also took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2005.

The show is expected to run for three weeks, meaning Dettori would be in the jungle until December 10 should he go all the way to the final. He had previously been expected to ride at the Hong Kong International Races on the day of the I'm A Celebrity final.

Dettori has been a household name beyond the world of racing ever since he sensationally went through the card at Ascot in September 1996 and was a captain on BBC quiz show A Question Of Sport from 2002 to 2004.

He remains the biggest draw in the sport, as was made clear by the sensational scenes that followed his victory on King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes at Ascot last month. That day was long expected to be his last time riding in Britain, but his retirement U-turn in October opened the door to a possible return at Royal Ascot in 2024 and other major meetings.

However, it appears that he has not allowed his fresh riding commitments to stop him stepping back on to the celebrity circuit.

