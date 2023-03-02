Flutter records revenue increase despite UK regulatory headwinds

Flutter Entertainment recorded a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in group revenue in 2022 despite the uncertainty caused by the UK gambling review.

The parent company of Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet revealed a return of £7.69 billion in its full-year results on Thursday, up from £6.04bn in 2021.

Its ebitda figure (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) also increased by 27 per cent last year, from £723 million in 2021 to £918m.

Flutter claimed its strong performance was down to its US expansion, combined with its acquisition of leading UK bingo brand Tombola and Italian operator Sisal.

In the UK and Ireland, the company said product improvements and interest in the World Cup drove activity in the second half of the year, which it said "partly offset annualisation of safer gambling initiatives". It spent £160m on measures relating to safer gambling and regulatory changes, including £38m in the UK and Ireland.

That division was hit by punter-friendly sports results in the fourth quarter at the World Cup and when the Premier League returned, which impacted revenues by £66m.

"Flutter delivered a strong performance in 2022, continuing to execute on the strategic priorities we outlined last March," said chief executive Peter Jackson.

"Outside of the US, we have been pleased with the performance of the business as we faced into regulatory changes and challenging comparatives.

"We're well placed to build on gold medal positions in our mature markets while delivering strong growth in a range of attractive high-growth markets."

On this year's outlook, Jackson said: "We're off to a pleasing start driven by positive momentum from the end of last year. With our combined US business on track to deliver a positive ebitda for the full year for the first time, the group is at an earnings' transformation point and we look forward to delivering future growth."

Analysts at stockbrokers Davy said the standout feature of Flutter's results was the "stellar performance" of the company's US arm FanDuel.

They added: "With good momentum in a number of its key divisions, the benefit of global diversification and scale and an increasingly recreational player base, the future is bright."

However Flutter shares were down six per cent at 12,680p on Thursday morning.

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly. You can also follow the Racing Post on Twitter (@RacingPost) to get the latest alerts

Read more . . .

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.