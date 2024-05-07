City Of Troy returns to top of Derby market after Epsom field significantly reduced at latest entry stage

Arabian Crown , Ancient Wisdom and City Of Troy remain engaged in next month’s Betfred Derby after just under half of the horses entered for the Classic were removed on Tuesday.

A total of 41 colts remain in contention for the race at Epsom, 13 of which are trained by Aidan O’Brien for the Coolmore partners and three by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin.

Arabian Crown is the general 4-1 favourite for the Derby after a powerful comeback win the Classic Trial at Sandown last month. He replaced City Of Troy at the top of the market after last year's champion two-year-old flopped when sent off as the odds-on favourite for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket last weekend.

However, Coral on Tuesday restored City Of Troy alongside Arabian Crown at the head of the market after O'Brien confirmed Epsom remained the plan for the son of American Triple Crown winner Justify.

Coral spokesman David Stevens said: "We only eased City Of Troy out to 6-1 for the Derby despite his hugely disappointing 2,000 Guineas run, as we saw last year how his trainer can win at Epsom with a colt well beaten at Newmarket. It seems punters are willing to forgive him that performance as he's once again at the head of the Classic betting, albeit for now he shares that position."

After being pushed out to as big as 8-1 after beating only two home in the 2,000 Guineas last Saturday, City Of Troy is now a best-priced 6-1 with Betway and no bigger than 5-1 with any other major bookmaker.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, whose yellow and black silks were carried to victory in the 1998 Derby by High-Rise, has four entries. Kia Joorachian, who has had King Of Steel and Mojo Star finish second in the Classic, has left three horses in, while Deira Mile and Sayedaty Sadaty could represent Ahmad Al Shaikh, who has had big-priced runners-up Khalifa Sat and Hoo Ya Mal in recent editions of the race.

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, June 1)

Coral: 4 Arabian Crown, City Of Troy, 6 Henry Longfellow, 7 Ancient Wisdom, 12 Diego Velazquez, 14 Grosvenor Square, 20 Hidden Law, Los Angeles, 25 Bellum Justum, God’s Window, 33 bar

King Of Steel early favourite for Coral-Eclipse

King Of Steel also features among 19 entries for the Group 1 Coronation Cup on May 31 and 54 early entries for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 6.

The likes of Auguste Rodin , Lord North , Emily Upjohn and City Of Troy have also been entered at Sandown, but it is last year’s Hardwicke and Champion Stakes winner who heads the ante-post market at 3-1 with the Eclipse sponsor, with Emily Upjohn 5-1 and Auguste Rodin 6-1.

Coral's Stevens said: “In what will be the 49th year of our sponsorship, the initial list of entries for this year's Coral-Eclipse is as star-studded as we can recall.

“King Of Steel is our early favourite following his Champion Stakes win over this distance last season, with Emily Upjohn next in the betting as she looks to go one place better than last year.”

Joorabchian’s Amo Racing silks could also be in action at Longchamp on Sunday after Bucanero Fuerte was among 13 confirmations for the Poule d’Essai des Poulains and Manhattan Dreamer was one of 17 left in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches.

Henry Longfellow and Diego Velazquez have been left in the Poulains by O'Brien, who last won the race with The Gurkha in 2016, while Buttons and Content are in the Pouliches.

Dancing Gemini and Eben Shaddad could also represent Britain in the Poulains, where the classy Ramadan leads the home team, while Vespertilio , Chic Colombine , Folgaria and Kathmandu could line up for British and Irish trainers in the Pouliches.

