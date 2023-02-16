Fakir D'Oudairies and Shishkin declared for Ascot Chase showdown

Fakir D'Oudairies and Shishkin have been declared for a stunning Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday, with Minella Drama the only absentee on Thursday.

On Tuesday - a day after the Ascot Chase confirmation stage closed - Allaho was ruled out of the Ryanair Chase which presented connections of Fakir D'Oudairies a puzzle, as he became a new favourite for the Cheltenham Festival prize and had the option of missing this and going straight there.

Yet Joseph O'Brien confirmed he would stick to the original plan to head to Ascot. Last season he battled off Two For Gold in fine style to win this under Mark Walsh but this time JJ Slevin will take the ride with Walsh injured.

Meanwhile, Shishkin will tackle the longest distance he has faced on a racecourse. He produced one of the performances of the season 13 months ago at Ascot in the Clarence House Chase but Nicky Henderson is stepping him up in distance after he finished a somewhat laboured third in the Tingle Creek at Sandown on his only start this campaign in December.

Shishkin: declared for Saturday's Ascot Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

Cyrname rocketed to become Britain's highest-rated chaser when cantering to victory in this contest in 2019 and running in the same Johnny de la Hey silks is Pic D'Orhy, for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden. He is unbeaten in three starts this season, most recently running out an easy winner of the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.

Grade 1 winners Millers Bank and First Flow also feature along with Aye Right, who is tested for the first time at the top-level outside of open company.

Minella Drama was successful in a Musselburgh handicap last time but Donald McCain has opted against running. The ground at Ascot is currently described as good.

Elsewhere, in the Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices' Chase (1.50) second favourite Galia Des Liteaux has not been declared by Dan Skelton. Bold Endeavour, Jay Jay Reilly, Kinondo Kwetu and Oscar Elite make up a final field of four.

A quartet will also line up for Wincanton's Jennings Bet-sponsored Kingwell Hurdle (3.42) with Knappers Hill, First Street, I Like To Move It and Global Citizen due to run.

Next Destination is a notable absentee at Haydock. He topped the market for the Betfred Rendlesham Hurdle (2.05) despite being off the track since March 2021 but Henderson has not decided to run the two-time Grade 1 winner.

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly. You can also follow the Racing Post on Twitter (@RacingPost) to get the latest alerts

