Ebor-winning jockey Louis Steward announces retirement from riding

Listed-winning jockey Louis Steward announced on Monday he will retire from race-riding after more than a decade in the saddle.

Steward, 27, amassed 182 winners during an 11-year career that included major handicap success as an apprentice on the Marcus Tregoning-trained Bronze Angel, with the pair landing the Cambridgeshire and Balmoral Handicap in 2014.

The same year Steward landed another valuable prize when partnering the Johnny Murtagh-trained Mutual Regard to a 20-1 victory in the Ebor at York.

The jockey enjoyed a strong relationship with Michael Bell and was based with the Newmarket trainer during his career-best season of 37 winners in 2014.

He won a total of 42 times for Bell but it was with Sir Michael Stoute that Steward landed his first Pattern success when Sextant won the Listed Stand Cup Stakes for Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

"After some long and careful thoughts I've decided my time in the saddle has come to an end," Steward wrote on social media on Monday evening. "Thank you to everyone from my family, friends, owners, trainers and the stable staff that have given me some wonderful memories that I'll never forget. Looking forward to the next chapter!"

Steward's final victory came this month in the Listed Queen Of Scots Fillies' Stakes on White Moonlight, which marked the jockey's sole win this year in eight rides.

