Promising two-year-old Asadna moved from George Boughey to Alice Haynes

Alice Haynes on Monday welcomed the opportunity to train Asadna , who looked a potential flying machine before disappointing in last week's Coventry Stakes and has since been moved to her yard from George Boughey .

Formerly in training across Newmarket with Boughey, Asadna is owned by Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah , who last year took more than 20 horses away from Kevin Philippart de Foy.

Asadna earned an impressive Racing Post Rating of 103 for a stunning 12-length win on his debut at Ripon last month and was sent off just 7-2 for the Coventry, but could only manage to finish ninth behind River Tiber, beaten six lengths.

The son of Mehmas was one of nine horses Sheikh Abdullah had raced in Britain with Boughey this season but, according to the BHA website, not one of them is listed as being based at the trainer's Saffron House Stables yard.

Asadna on the Newmarket gallops before Royal Ascot

Haynes, who started training in 2021 and sent out her first Group winner last year, confirmed to the Racing Post that Asadna had joined her Cadland Stables outfit along with Danger Alert, a three-year-old gelding who was also due to run at Ascot, but was withdrawn from the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes on vet's advice.

The Sheikh Abdullah-owned Shayekh, Mahboobah and Mishraq have represented her yard this term, and she said: "I know some of those [Boughey] horses will be going abroad, but I'm obviously grateful to get a horse like Asadna, who won so well first time out. Things weren't quite right in the Coventry last week, but we appreciate horses like that coming along.

"I only got him and Danger Alert, who will run for me before he goes to the sales. I've been asked to run him before that sale and he was withdrawn from that race at Ascot on Friday, but nothing seems to have come to light."

'George wished me the best of luck'

Haynes, who ran a pre-training business before getting her licence, also has the support of the increasingly powerful Amo Racing at her yard on the Moulton Road.

"It's great to be on people's lists and be flavour of the month," she added. "It's brilliant to have big owners in the yard, but we've got to keep building.

"I rang George on Saturday morning and he wished me the best of luck."

A member of the Kuwaiti royal family, Sheikh Abdullah had his first runners in Britain in 2012 and has gradually increased his string, having 129 runners in the 2018 campaign.

North Yorkshire-based trainers David O'Meara and Richard Fahey have had the majority of those runners, but in recent times the owner has focused his operation on Newmarket, where De Foy and Boughey train.

Sheikh Abdullah moved 24 horses from De Foy in August after the trainer turned down an approach to be a private trainer for him. The talented Cadillac, a winner for Boughey at Epsom's Derby meeting this month was one of the 24. The five-year-old failed to shine in last week's Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Attempts to contact Boughey by the Racing Post were unsuccessful.

Read these next:

Constitution Hill picture special: up close with the superstar hurdler during the last week of his summer holidays

e could be Group class' - small stable in hopeful mood with leading Northumberland Plate contender

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Sign up here . New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply . 18+, begambleaware.org .