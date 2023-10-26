'I’d like to think he can develop into a Graded chaser' - progressive Haddex Des Obeaux bids for hat-trick at Cheltenham

Gary Moore is hoping Haddex Des Obeaux can begin his journey towards becoming a Graded horse over fences as the exciting chaser makes his reappearance at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The six-year-old has not been seen since bolting up by 19 lengths at Warwick in January and is the general 3-1 favourite the Epic Value At William Hill Handicap Chase (1.15), which kicks off day two of Cheltenham’s Showcase meeting.

Haddex Des Obeaux beat subsequent Grade 2 winner Datsalrightgino when recording his first success over fences at Doncaster in December before emphatically following up off 6lb higher at Warwick.

The Olly Harris-owned son of Saddex has been hiked up a further 10lb in the weights for that Classic Chase day romp.

Moore said: “He’s a horse I like a lot. He had a small injury, no disasters and he’s all fine now. I just hope the ground doesn’t dry up too much.”

Moore’s Editeur Du Gite won the first of two pre-Christmas Cheltenham handicaps off a mark of 140 in 2021 and, should Haddex Des Obeaux complete the hat-trick off a rating of 146, he could potentially emulate his stablemate who landed the Grade 1 Clarence House Chase.

Moore said: “I’d like to think he can develop into a Graded chaser. Whether he will or not I don’t know but he’s going to have to go that way because of his mark now.”

Haddex Des Obeaux will take on 11 rivals including Henry de Bromhead’s Dancing On My Own, winner of the Red Rum Handicap Chase at the Grand National meeting, and Turners Novices' Chase runner-up Notlongtillmay.

The Laura Morgan-trained topweight has not been seen since finishing second to Stage Star in that Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 and is also entered in the Grade 2 Old Roan Chase at Aintree on Sunday.

Moore’s last winner at Cheltenham’s October meeting was in 2020 when Botox Has landed the Masterson Holdings Hurdle (1.50) and the trainer is represented by the five-timer-seeking Spirit D'Aunou in the 2m½f contest for four-year-olds.

Spirit D'Aunou: has won his last four races Credit: Edward Whitaker

After finishing second on his debut at Kempton last November, Spirit D'Aunou won at Huntingdon, Ludlow, Sandown and Chepstow. The son of Triple Threat is a 2-1 chance behind Blueking D'Oroux, the 6-4 favourite for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden.

“He’ll benefit from the run,” said Moore. “It might be a silly race to run him in because I think there’s a few with inflated marks in there."

Spirit D'Aunou’s victories came on ground ranging from good to heavy and Moore added: “He’s pretty versatile like that. He’s just a nice horse. I’d hate to go and ruin his mark but it’s a tough one, there’s only three four-year-old only races between now and the new year.

“If he progresses like he did last season he could be anything. He’s done well to do what he did but he was well handicapped on his last run.”

Moore’s sole Cheltenham runner on Friday is Sussex Champion Hurdle scorer Teddy Blue in the 2m½f conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle (1.35). The five-year-old was second to Black Poppy in the Swinton Hurdle last time but is 6lb worse off with his Haydock conqueror.

“It’s a competitive, tough race,” Moore said. "The Greatwood will be the plan all things being equal.”

Dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter to take on three rivals for chasing debut

Dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter will take on three rivals for his first start over fences at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained eight-year-old won back-to-back Stayers’ Hurdles in 2021 and 2022, but after finishing fourth in that race last season, will make his chasing bow in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Novices' Chase (4.10 ).

Flooring Porter: makes his chasing debut on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Also making his chasing debut in the 3m½f contest is fellow course winner Weveallbeencaught , who has been without a win since landing a Cheltenham maiden hurdle on New Year’s Day.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained six-year-old was seventh in the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and will be joined by stablemate Broadway Boy , who followed up his win over hurdles at Cheltenham’s April meeting with a successful chasing debut at Worcester last month.

Broadway Boy will be partnered by Nico de Boinville, who has only his second ride for Twiston-Davies. De Bromhead’s Blazers Handicap Chase winner Toss Again will have to give weight to all three of his rivals as he bids to make it three wins from four over fences.

We’llhavewan is the first Cheltenham runner of the season for Willie Mullins as part of a full field of 20 in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (3.00 ). The four-time hurdles winner will be ridden by Paul Townend and takes on the likes of Rock My Way , a Grade 2 winner at Cheltenham last November, and Willaston , who struck at the track’s April meeting.

The Paul Byrne-owned Catch Yourself On will debut under Townend for Mullins in the 18-runner bumper (4.45 ).

Cobden has twice steered Neil Mulholland’s Brief Times to victory and he reunites with the seven-year-old in the Epic Jumps Season At William Hill Handicap Chase (2.25 ). Nicky Henderson’s recent Ludlow winner Quick Draw , Summer Cup scorer Twig and last year’s first two home – Lord Accord and The Wolf – form part of the 14-runner line-up.

Kinondo Kwetu is topweight with Corach Rambler not declared as expected due to trainer Lucinda Russell preferring the limited handicap option of Kelso's Edinburgh Gin Chase (1.29 ) on the same day.

