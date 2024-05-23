Confirmed runners and riders for the Temple Stakes at Haydock on Saturday

Last year's Sprint Cup winner Regional will miss out on a return to Haydock on Saturday for the Group 2 Betfred Temple Stakes (1.50) , with Ed Bethell declaring his stable star for the same day's Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes (2.30) at the Curragh.

Having been ruled out of a trip to Dubai in March, Regional will head to Ireland for his belated first start of the year and will be ridden by regular jockey Callum Rodriguez.

His absence from the Temple Stakes leaves a final field of ten, including last year's Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream and Australian mare Asfoora .

Wathnan Racing’s £1 million buy Rogue Lightning is another leading contender for the Temple, alongside major market mover Vadream , who thrives on soft ground.

Regional has shown his best form on faster ground and conditions are expected to be quicker at the Curragh than at Haydock, where the ground was changed to soft (from good to soft) on Thursday morning.

Bethell said: "We're going to Ireland for the better ground. It's very much a prep for Ascot and it's not ideal having to go across to Ireland, but we've got to make do with what we've got."

The 6f Greenlands is a furlong longer than the Temple, but Regional has a high level of form over both sprint distances.

"He's won a Group 1 over six and he's a Listed winner over five, so the trip is not really my worry. He's in great form and I haven't really got many worries, barring the fact that he's going to need the run to bring him forward mentally and physically.

"I've trained him not to be ready for Saturday but ready for Ascot. He'll go for the five-furlong race at Ascot [King Charles III Stakes] because of the nature of the track."

Regional's rivals in the Greenlands include last year’s winner Art Power , who has a 4-5 course record, and Flying Five scorer Moss Tucker in a 13-runner field.

At Haydock, unbeaten Commonwealth Cup favourite Vandeek takes on seven rivals in the Betfred-sponsored Sandy Lane Stakes (2.25) .

Temple Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Asfoora Mitchell Aitken

Equality Saffie Osborne

Kerdos Richard Kingscote

Live In The Dream Sean Kirrane

Rogue Lightning James Doyle

Makarova Paul Mulrennan

Vadream Danny Tudhope

Seven Questions Callum Shepherd

Beautiful Diamond Clifford Lee

Flora Of Bermuda Oisin Murphy

Betfred Temple Stakes

Coral: 10-3 Live In The Dream, 4 Asfoora, 5 Rogue Lightning, Vadream, 8 Beautiful Diamond, Equality, 14 Seven Questions, 16 Kerdos, 18 Makarova, 25 Flora Of Bermuda

Betfred Sandy Lane Stakes

Coral: 8-11 Vandeek, 4 Inisherin, 7 Esquire, 9 Purosangue, 12 Pandora’s Gift, 22 Orne, 25 Airman, 33 Alaskan Gold

