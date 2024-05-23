BHA 'hugely disappointed' as levy talks founder following general election announcement

The BHA has described its huge disappointment at the last-minute failure to come to an agreement with bookmakers on the levy, claiming a deal had been done on Wednesday before the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) withdrew its support due to the general election.

Discussions have been taking place on a deal since last year and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) had been due to update parliament on their progress this week. However, prime minister Rishi Sunak's decision to call a snap election halted the talks.

Last year the government began a review of the levy system having promised to ensure racing did not suffer financially from the effects of the affordability checks contained in its gambling white paper.

Ministers called on racing and betting to come up with a voluntary deal to increase the sport's levy income but talks between the two sides have dragged on without coming to an agreement.

On Thursday morning the BGC revealed the election had prevented an agreement being reached. It later denied that a deal had been agreed.

Julie Harrington: "We will continue to engage in a spirit of genuine goodwill with the next government" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said: "The BHA is hugely disappointed that a new deal to secure an improved levy that delivered significant extra funding for the sport could not be finalised during the final days of the parliamentary session.

"After months of painstaking negotiations between racing, the government and the betting industry, a deal was yesterday agreed between the sport and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and we had hoped it would be announced today.

"Regrettably, the Betting and Gaming Council this morning withdrew their support because of the election. We are pleased that they have said that under the next government they will work to find ways to ensure betting operators support the sport in the future."

Harrington thanked culture secretary Lucy Frazer, gambling minister Stuart Andrew and DCMS officials for their efforts in trying to come to an agreement.

She added: "The BHA, and members of the Gambling Strategy Committee, on behalf of British racing negotiated in good faith to agree a deal that would deliver extra funding to the sport now and look at ways to put its financial future on a more sustainable footing.

"We will continue to engage in a spirit of genuine goodwill with the next government, and the betting industry, to agree a fairer funding arrangement that delivers for the second most-watched spectator sport in Britain and one of our country's greatest sporting and cultural assets."

This week the Levy Board announced it expected the levy to have yielded £105 million in 2023-24, up £5m on the previous year and the highest figure since 2007-8.

A spokesperson for the BGC said it and its members had "worked extremely hard, engaging in good faith and constructive dialogue with the British Horseracing Authority and the government regarding future funding to racing, and in particular, the urgent need to address the sport’s significant decline over recent years, despite increases in levy and prize-money".

The BGC spokesperson added: "Despite this positive engagement, an agreement was unable to be reached before the government chose to call a general election. Our members will continue to deliver significant funding to racing via the levy, media rights, sponsorship, promotion and advertising, which is an essential to growing the sport.

"We will, of course, continue to work with the leadership of British racing and the next government, whichever party is elected, to support the sport into the future."

Minister Stuart Andrew urged racing and bookmakers to come to a levy agreement Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

On Thursday morning Stuart Andrew had again urged racing and bookmakers to come to an agreement on levy reform.

He was speaking at DCMS questions in the House of Commons, with his answer coming in response to a question from Matt Hancock MP on what steps the DCMS was taking to support the racing industry.

In response, Andrew said: "Significant progress has been made on increasing levy contributions on a voluntary basis, and a great deal of thanks must go to the British Horseracing Authority, the Betting and Gaming Council, and DCMS officials for all their efforts and engagements throughout this process.

"With an offer on the table, we urge both sides to agree on the terms of the deal, which will see increased investment in the sport, allowing it to grow and secure its sustainability. We will do everything we can to ensure that is agreed."

Read this next:

General election called for July 4 as government pledges levy update 'very shortly' and reiterates affordability promise

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.