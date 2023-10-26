'Evidence from last season suggests he's thrown in off this mark' - why this horse can win at Cheltenham on Friday

Jump racing returns to Cheltenham this weekend and we can't wait. Who will take centre stage in the Cotswolds? Read on for the views of our tipsters as Cheltenham roars back into action on Friday.

Foundation Developments Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (1.35 Friday)

Forecast odds: 7-1

By James Hill

The best recommendation I have would be to get yourself to Cheltenham this weekend and study the runners in the paddock, as fitness is absolutely key for this meeting, especially with it getting ever more competitive.

Shetland Tony has already had a run this month, so he can be expected to be straight enough for the opening handicap hurdle on Friday. The four-year-old showed good form in Ireland when with Gordon Elliott and he bolted up on his debut for Nigel Twiston-Davies, winning by 18 lengths at Stratford.

Twiston-Davies has been in red-hot form this month, with a strike-rate of 35 per cent in October, and Finn Lambert will be taking off a very handy 3lb in this event for conditionals.

Shetland Tony 13:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Finn Lambert (3lb) Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

2023 Thoroughbred Census Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (3.20 Friday)

Forecast odds: 15-2

By James Stevens, West Country correspondent

Nigel Twiston-Davies' runner does not have most appealing form figures, but he is still a high-class horse and can show what he is capable of here.

He was reportedly ill after finishing third in the Grade 1 Challow, with his three runs after being clearly nowhere near his best, and while he fell at Warwick on his comeback this season, he was in the process running a great race and had jumped well on that chasing debut before coming down.

It is hard to be sure, but he looked like he was coming back to form, and the early-season evidence from last season suggests he should be thrown in off his mark, with so much more to come over fences. The yard are in top form, too, and he will thrive on the better ground when others might not.

Idalko Bihoue 15:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

2023 Thoroughbred Census Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (3.20 Friday)

Forecast odds: 12-1

By Harry Wilson

I was hoping to see Railway Hurricane at last season's Cheltenham Festival after he finished a close second on good ground in a 2m4f novice handicap chase at the November meeting, but he had two more runs over shorter in Ireland before pulling up after a break at Fairyhouse in April.

He's largely disappointed since that promising effort at Cheltenham, but he got back on track in his second season as a novice when beating Mr Saxobeat by three and a quarter lengths at Tipperary in July – again on good ground.

He pulled up on his return over the Irish sea in Market Rasen's Summer Plate, but that came on soft ground and he never really travelled, which is unlike him.

Getting back on a better surface may suit and he's on the same mark as for his second at the November meeting last year, while his experience around Cheltenham is invaluable.

Railway Hurricane 15:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Sky Bet Novices' Hurdle (3.55 Friday )

Forecast odds: 4-1

By Liam Headd

Dan Skelton has been in good form during the past fortnight, picking up five victories from 28 runners, and last-time-out winner Williethebuilder can continue to improve for the yard.

The four-year-old was sent off the 1-2 favourite on his first start for the stable at Uttoxeter last month and justified his short price when running out a 12-length winner, posting a career-best Racing Post Rating in the process.

He still looked a bit green that day, but he coasted to the front and took to his hurdles nicely. He ended his time in Ireland with a promising second in a Punchestown bumper and there looks to be a lot of improvement to come.

Williethebuilder 15:55 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Close Brothers Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase (4.30 Friday)

​Forecast odds: 20-1

By Charlie Huggins

Was third in last year's Eider Chase off an 18lb higher mark when beaten only by Win My Wings, who followed up in the Scottish Grand National, and Classic Chase winner Eclair Surf.

Innisfree Lad was fifth in a similar 20-runner handicap on his sole start at Cheltenham at the track's April meeting. Although that good-ground contest was over 3m4f, the 11-year-old's last success came when rated 5lb higher over the same 3m1f trip he will tackle on Friday.

The slower ground will also bring Innisfree Lad's proven stamina to the fore and his reappearance at Newton Abbot at the start of the month can be ignored as he always needs the run nowadays. Trainer David Dennis thrives with his veterans and he has booked a top Irish amateur in Finian Maguire, who won't be fazed by riding at Cheltenham given he won a Grade 2 at the 2019 Dublin Racing Festival aboard Santa Rossa.

Innisfree Lad 16:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mr Finian Maguire Tnr: David Dennis

