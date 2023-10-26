Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Aidan O'Brien will be double-handed as he bids for a record-extending 12th victory in the £200,000 Kameko Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday.

From five confirmed entries, he declared both unbeaten Champions Juvenile Stakes winner Diego Velazquez and Listed-placed Battle Cry on Thursday for a race he first took with Saratoga Springs in 1997 and which he landed with subsequent Derby winner Auguste Rodin last year.

In a final field of eight for Britain's last Group 1 race of the season, Charlie Appleby runs ante-post favourite Ancient Wisdom , who was supplemented for £17,500 on Monday.

Dancing Gemini , trained by Roger Teal, returns to the scene of his impressive success in the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at the St Leger meeting, when Battle Cry finished fourth.

Course winner God's Window also steps up in class, having landed a maiden at the Leger meeting for John and Thady Gosden.

Each of the last six winners of the Futurity has gone on to score at least once at Group 1 level as a three-year-old, with Saxon Warrior, Magna Grecia and Kameko all lifting the 2,000 Guineas.

The going is officially heavy at Doncaster but a rail in place for Friday's meeting will be removed to provide a fresher strip of ground for Saturday.

Futurity Trophy confirmed runners and riders

Ancient Wisdom William Buick

William Buick Battle Cry tbc

tbc Dancing Gemini Lewis Edmunds

Lewis Edmunds Deira Mile Richard Kingscote

Richard Kingscote Devil's Point Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy Diego Velazquez tbc

tbc God's Window Kieran Shoemark

Kieran Shoemark Redhot Whisper Stefano Cherchi

Futurity Trophy betting tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Stuart Redding

1 Diego Velazquez

2 Dancing Gemini

3 God's Window

Aidan O'Brien has won this four times since 2017 and has every chance of adding another success with Diego Velazquez. The son of Frankel has justified odds-on favouritism on both starts and stayed on strongly to beat Capulet in a Leopardstown Group 2 last month. Auguste Rodin won that race before taking this contest for Ballydoyle last year. I'm not sure Ancient Wisdom achieved a great deal at Newmarket two weeks ago and I'm happy to oppose him.

Diego Velazquez 14:45 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Looking for more free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.