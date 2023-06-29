Confirmed runners and riders for the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle on Saturday

A full field will line up for Saturday's feature Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate Handicap (2.05 ) at Newcastle with the Deborah Faulkner-trained Golden Rules among the 20 runners declared.

The six-year-old will be ridden by Oisin Murphy and is one of the market leaders for the race also known as the Pitmen's Derby after he was successful on his first start for the Monmouthshire yard since leaving John and Thady Gosden.

Another on track for the contest is the ante-post favourite Post Impressionist, who hasn't been seen since last October but represents the top team of William Haggas and Tom Marquand, who struck with the King and Queen's Desert Hero at Royal Ascot last week.

Hugo Palmer is represented by the topweight Rajinsky and last year's Northumberland Vase winner Zoffee. The latter was last seen finishing sixth in the Ascot Stakes, where he had fellow Plate runners Law Of The Sea and Calling The Wind ahead of him in fourth and second, while Themaxwecan was behind in 12th.

Alan King was successful in the race with Trueshan last year and this time he relies on the veteran Rainbow Dreamer, while others to note are Omniscient, who was deeply impressive at Southwell last time, and Newmarket winner Adjuvant, the mount of promising young jockey Billy Loughnane.

There is Group 1 action in Ireland on Saturday and nine fillies and mares have been declared for the Yulong Pretty Polly Stakes (3.25 ) at the Curragh.

Last year's Prix Saint-Alary winner Above The Curve will bid to follow up her win in the Group 2 Prix Corrida and register a second top-level success for the Joseph O'Brien and Coolmore teams.

The same owners will also be represented by the Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old Never Ending Story, who has chased home Christopher Head's star Blue Rose Cen in the French 1,000 Guineas and Prix de Diane the last twice.

The Pretty Polly last went back to England when Urban Fox scored for Haggas in 2018 and this year's raiding party comprises of Hughie Morrison's Stay Alert and George Boughey's Via Sistina.

Northumberland Plate runners and riders

1 Rajinsky Conor Planas (5)

2 Rainbow Dreamer Rossa Ryan

3 Calling The Wind Neil Callan

4 Berkshire Rocco Clifford Lee

5 Omniscient Luke Morris

6 Zoffee Ben Curtis

7 Post Impressionist Tom Marquand

8 Adjuvant Billy Loughnane

9 Second Slip Daniel Muscutt

10 Golden Rules Oisin Murphy

11 Vino Victrix Benoit de la Sayette

12 Law Of The Sea Richard Kingscote

13 Themaxwecan Joe Fanning

14 Good Show Jason Hart

15 Aztec Empire Harry Davies (3)

16 Sir Chauvelin William Pyle (7)

17 Nathanael Greene Andrea Atzeni

18 Matchless Graham Lee

19 Green Team Andrew Mullen

20 Mountain Road TBC

Pretty Polly confirmed runners and riders

1 Above The Curve TBC

2 Goldana TBC

3 Insinuendo TBC

4 Rosscarbery Billy Lee

5 Stay Alert Ronan Whelan

6 Trevaunance TBC

7 Via Sistina Jamie Spencer

8 Comhra Rory Cleary

9 Never Ending Story Ryan Moore

Read these next:

Five course specialists to follow for the three-day Northumberland Plate meeting at Newcastle

'I'm very happy with his preparation' - all systems go for Sprewell's Irish Derby rematch with Auguste Rodin

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org .