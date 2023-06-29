Five course specialists to follow for the three-day Northumberland Plate meeting at Newcastle

Newcastle's summer highlight, the three-day Northumberland Plate meeting, starts on Thursday and since the switch to a Tapeta surface in 2016, it has become a tricky track for many. Some struggle to show their true form, while others thrive, and here we highlight five horses who should relish a return to Gosforth Park . . .

3.55 Thursday, Jenningsbet In North Shields Handicap, 1m

The Brian Ellison-trained mare has raced 19 times at the track and although one victory may seem disappointing on the face of it, she has finished in the first four on a further 11 occasions.

A recent fourth at Chelmsford confirms she's in good form and she's only 1lb higher than her last winning mark, so is weighted to go close. The six-year-old has won £15,681 in prize-money at the track and looks set to add some more on Thursday.

Reclaim Victory 15:55 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

5.30 Friday, Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap, 5f

Three runs at the track have produced one win and two seconds, and the son of Dandy Man is arguably unlucky not to be unbeaten as he wasn't beaten far after hitting the front a shade earlier than he'd have liked on both occasions he was runner-up.

He's a quirky type who needs producing on the line, but he comes into this in fine form and looks ready to strike. His recent Haydock fifth can be upgraded as he was denied a clear run and raced on the slowest part of the course. A return to this track is a positive, while a mark of 75 shouldn't be beyond him.

Dandy Dinmont 17:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

6.00 Friday, Jenningsbet In Pontefract Gosforth Park Cup Handicap, 5f

Ruth Carr bought this six-year-old for 24,000gns in July 2021 and he has proved a revelation for the yard winning six times and going up 20lb for good measure. His latest success at Epsom netted him a handsome £38,655 and a return to Newcastle can only be seen as a positive.

The son of Dark Angel is 3-5 at the track and 2-2 over course and distance, so he clearly relishes this test and he'll be high on confidence following that victory on Derby day.

Badri 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Ruth Carr

7.10 Friday, Skopes Menswear Metrocentre Store Handicap, 1m

This five-year-old is a four-time winner at the track who has finished in the first three 12 times from 18 starts here, so a return to the course and distance she won over last October is a positive.

She'll need to improve on her last few efforts on turf, but she'll be much better suited by the demands of this race. Her running style leaves her hostage to fortune, but if the gaps come at the right time she'll be a big player.

Vindobala 19:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Sam England

12.20 Saturday, Jenningsbet Festival Handicap, 6f

This son of Dark Angel has won six times and two of those have come at Newcastle. He's yet to finish outside of the first five here and he warmed up for this with an eyecatching second at Ripon last Thursday.

He also made late headway to finish fourth in this race last season and while he's 4lb higher, he has improved a good deal since then.

Strike Red 12:20 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

