Confirmed runners and riders for the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on Friday

Fillies' Mile favourite Shuwari is set to face seven rivals at Newmarket on Friday (4.10 ) as she bids to go one place better than in the Rockfel Stakes last time.

The Ollie Sangster-trained daughter of New Bay only found Carla's Way too good over a furlong shorter at the track last month after winning her first two starts, including a Listed race at Sandown in July.

Shuwari, the mount of Tom Marquand, heads the betting for the bet365-sponsored Group 1 contest (4.10 ) at around the 7-4 mark. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Ylang Ylang is rated the main danger with stablemate Opera Singer, who won this month's Prix Marcel Boussac, not declared.

O'Brien is double-handed as he targets a record-equalling sixth success in the Fillies' Mile with Ylang Ylang, who finished a place behind Shuwari in the Rockfel, joined by the experienced Brilliant.

Frankie Dettori, who is set to ride at Newmarket for the final time at the two-day fixture with his retirement looming, will partner two-time winner Ambiente Amigo for trainer Michael Bell.

Ralph Beckett is another trainer with two runners having confirmed last-time-out winners Classical Song (Rossa Ryan) and Seaward (Hector Crouch).

The Andrew Balding-trained See The Fire , by Sea The Stars and out of Arabian Queen, comes into the race on the back of a second-placed finish in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

Caught U Looking , winner of the Group 3 Weld Park Stakes for Noel Meade last time, adds to the strong Irish challenge in the race.

Six runners have been declared for the Group 2 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes (3.00 ) on the same card, with Richard Hannon fielding Chindit and Shouldvebeenaring against favourite Audience .

Confirmed runners and riders for the Fillies' Mile

Ambiente Amigo Frankie Dettori

Brilliant TBC

Caught U Looking Colin Keane

Classical Song Rossa Ryan

Seaward Hector Crouch

See The Fire Oisin Murphy

Shuwari Tom Marquand

Ylang Ylang TBC

