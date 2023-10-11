Confirmed runners and riders for the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on Friday
Fillies' Mile favourite Shuwari is set to face seven rivals at Newmarket on Friday (4.10) as she bids to go one place better than in the Rockfel Stakes last time.
The Ollie Sangster-trained daughter of New Bay only found Carla's Way too good over a furlong shorter at the track last month after winning her first two starts, including a Listed race at Sandown in July.
Shuwari, the mount of Tom Marquand, heads the betting for the bet365-sponsored Group 1 contest (4.10) at around the 7-4 mark. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Ylang Ylang is rated the main danger with stablemate Opera Singer, who won this month's Prix Marcel Boussac, not declared.
O'Brien is double-handed as he targets a record-equalling sixth success in the Fillies' Mile with Ylang Ylang, who finished a place behind Shuwari in the Rockfel, joined by the experienced Brilliant.
Frankie Dettori, who is set to ride at Newmarket for the final time at the two-day fixture with his retirement looming, will partner two-time winner Ambiente Amigo for trainer Michael Bell.
Ralph Beckett is another trainer with two runners having confirmed last-time-out winners Classical Song (Rossa Ryan) and Seaward (Hector Crouch).
The Andrew Balding-trained See The Fire, by Sea The Stars and out of Arabian Queen, comes into the race on the back of a second-placed finish in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.
Caught U Looking, winner of the Group 3 Weld Park Stakes for Noel Meade last time, adds to the strong Irish challenge in the race.
Six runners have been declared for the Group 2 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes (3.00) on the same card, with Richard Hannon fielding Chindit and Shouldvebeenaring against favourite Audience.
Confirmed runners and riders for the Fillies' Mile
Ambiente Amigo Frankie Dettori
Brilliant TBC
Caught U Looking Colin Keane
Classical Song Rossa Ryan
Seaward Hector Crouch
See The Fire Oisin Murphy
Shuwari Tom Marquand
Ylang Ylang TBC
Read these next:
2023 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket: assessing the top contenders for Saturday's big juvenile race
'He looks the perfect Triumph Hurdle type' - Royal Ascot winner handed Cheltenham Festival target
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
- Rising French training stars Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm saddle first runner in Britain
- 2023 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket: assessing the top contenders for Saturday's big juvenile race
- Comment: lots of questions still to be answered but British racing is being asked to lose its fear of failure
- Need to 'maximise appeal' the driver behind culling of 20 jumps meetings from new-look fixture list
- Protected window: Lingfield 'has had to be flexible' after losing Winter Derby to Southwell amid fixture changes
- Rising French training stars Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm saddle first runner in Britain
- 2023 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket: assessing the top contenders for Saturday's big juvenile race
- Comment: lots of questions still to be answered but British racing is being asked to lose its fear of failure
- Need to 'maximise appeal' the driver behind culling of 20 jumps meetings from new-look fixture list
- Protected window: Lingfield 'has had to be flexible' after losing Winter Derby to Southwell amid fixture changes