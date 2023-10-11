2023 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket: assessing the top contenders for Saturday's big juvenile race

The Dewhurst Stakes (2.00 Newmarket, Saturday) takes place this weekend and a high-class field looks set to take their chance in this 7f Group 1. Here we go through the form of the leading contenders and produce an early verdict on who will come out on top.

Form: 11

Strengths: The fifth foal out of 2014 Fillies’ Mile winner Together Forever and he looked a potentially smart sort when landing a Curragh maiden on his debut in July.

He justified strong market support when supplementing that success in the Group 2 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket a fortnight later. His six-and-a-half-length demolition there produced a Racing Post Rating of 118, the highest figure ever achieved by a Superlative winner.

He was a late withdrawal from last month’s National Stakes - won by stablemate Henry Longfellow - on account of softening ground, but with the going currently described as good to firm at Newmarket, he is not expected to face a similar problem this weekend.

City Of Troy: impressive winner of the Superlative Stakes last time out Credit: Patrick McCann

Weaknesses: He has a three-month absence to overcome and this rates a far tougher test than the Superlative; runner-up there (Haatem) priced up as a 66-1 outsider for this race.

Odds: 8-15

What they say

Aidan O’Brien, trainer: "He loves good ground and he's a good mover. He's an unusual horse in that he has a big, long stride and, when you ask him to quicken, that stride gets longer. He could be very good. He could be a Triple Crown type of horse because he could have the pace for a mile as a three-year-old, he could get a mile and a half and he could go on to get further."

Form: 121

Strengths: A Newbury novice winner on his debut and he stepped forward on that showing when finishing runner-up to Haatem in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Iberian can have that showing upgraded as he tried to come from the rear and still looked like a work in progress when asked to challenge.

He improved on that performance when claiming the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last month, form which has since been franked by the third, Rosallion, landing the Group 1 Lagardere on Arc day.

Iberian: winner of the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster Credit: Edward Whitaker

Weaknesses: His trainer believes that he will be a better horse on a sound surface, but that Doncaster win came on officially soft ground and he is by Lope De Vega, whose progeny tend to appreciate some cut in the ground.

Odds: 7-2

What they say

Richard Ryan, racing manager to part-owners Teme Valley: "His work since day one has been extravagant. He's super talented. He was the least experienced in the field at Doncaster and I would have been astonished if he had been beaten that day. We're taking the same route as Chaldean and Too Darn Hot, who have both done the double in recent years. I'm very confident that it will take an exceptionally good colt to beat him at Newmarket."

Form: 141

Strengths: A colt by 2018 Dewhurst winner Too Darn Hot and his dam is an unraced half-sister to the high-class 1,000 Guineas/Coronation Stakes winner Ghanaati.

He landed a Salisbury novice on his debut in June and shaped a little better than the bare result when fourth in a Listed race won by Rosallian at Ascot next time out, having to wait to make his challenge from the rear of the field.

Waiting tactics were again deployed in the Tatersalls Stakes over this course and distance last time out, and he picked up eye-catchingly to run out a narrow winner of that Group 3 contest.

He shapes as the type with more to offer, particularly over further, and would benefit from this becoming a test of stamina.

Alyanaabi: winner of the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket Credit: Mark Cranham

Weaknesses: RPRs suggest that it was a below-par renewal of the Tattersalls Stakes and there’s a suspicion that seven furlongs on quickish ground will prove too sharp a test.

Odds: 8-1

What they say

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to Shadwell Estates: "I didn't think Alyaanabi was going to win a furlong out last time but he finished off well and showed he handles the track, which is a very important factor on the Rowley Mile. We're looking forward to it and it's great to have a runner in the race with a nice chance."

Alyanaabi 14:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

Form: 22131

Strengths: Is yet to be sent off at odds greater than 7-4 in his five-race career, winning twice and placing in his other three runs - including when third in the Group 3 Sirenia Stakes at Kempton last month.

He returned to winning ways in the six-furlong Mill Reef Stakes last time, keeping on well for pressure to score by a half a length.

He should be suited by the step up to seven furlongs on that evidence and he represents the same connections as last year’s winner Chaldean, who have stumped up £35,000 to supplement him for this race.

Array: winner of the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury Credit: Mark Cranham

Weaknesses: He looks a little more exposed than his main market rivals and on RPRs needs to find a significant chunk of improvement to trouble the best of these.

Odds: 14-1

What they say

Oisin Murphy, jockey: "I was delighted with his attitude [at Newbury] and he's really come forward from race to race. With regards to the future, I actually think he might stay a little bit further and hopefully he'll go the right way. Certainly if he got seven furlongs we'd then try the mile.”

Array 14:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Andrew Balding

How about the remainder?

Henry Longfellow retains an entry for Saturday’s race but will presumably only take his chance if anything prevents stablemate City Of Troy from running. Trainer Aidan O’Brien also has River Tiber , Johannes Brahms , Unquestionable and Henry Adams as potential runners.

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Indian Run could bid for a hat-trick following wins at Ascot and York. His most recent success came in the Group 3 Acomb Stakes, but that form has not worked out overly well with the three horses in behind all beaten since.

John Gosden sent out the 2018 Dewhurst winner Too Darn Hot and could be represented by Eben Shaddad on Saturday. The son of Calyx ran out an impressive winner of a Newmarket novice on his debut in August but has two and a quarter lengths to find with Alyanaabi on their Tattersalls Stakes running.

Verdict

It is difficult to get away from the claims of City Of Troy , who put up a scintillating performance in the Superlative Stakes last time out. Trainer Aidan O’Brien holds a strong hand in the juvenile division this season and there’s a suspicion that this son of Justify is the pick of the bunch. He can overcome a 91-day absence and cement his position at the head of the market for next year’s 2,000 Guineas.

Read these next:

Juddmonte pay £35,000 to supplement Array for Dewhurst Stakes clash with City Of Troy

Racing urged to embrace change following radical fixture list shake-up in bid to ensure sport's long-term health

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.