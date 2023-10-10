'He looks the perfect Triumph Hurdle type' - Royal Ascot winner handed Cheltenham Festival target

Royal Ascot winner Burdett Road has a crack at the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on his radar after switching codes and moving yards.

The son of Muhaarar, who has been handed an opening quote of 33-1 by Paddy Power for the Grade 1 2m juvenile contest on the final day of the festival in March, enjoyed his finest hour on the Flat when landing the Golden Gates Stakes under Neil Callan in June.

Cheltenham's JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial in November and the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow over Christmas are likely stopping points over jumps for the Gredley Family-owned three-year-old.

After his Royal Ascot triumph, Burdett Road finished a close fifth behind subsequent St Leger third Desert Hero in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Goodwood. He then signed off from the Flat with an excellent third to the classy Passenger in the Group 3 Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor, after which he was gelded.

Burdett Road has since made the short journey across Newmarket from Michael Bell to join the yard of James Owen on the Hamilton Road, where the Gredleys have focused their jumping operation recently.

Owen has a remarkable 50 per cent strike-rate for the owners this season, mainly thanks to the exploits of three-time winners Too Friendly and Father Of Jazz.

Burdett Road (right): Michael Bell-trained Royal Ascot winner has joined the Newmarket yard of James Owen Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Tim Gredley said: "Burdett Road has joined James Owen and looks the perfect type for the Triumph Hurdle. He showed when he ran in the Gordon Stakes that he handles soft ground, which will be a big help through the winter. We are going to go the Allmankind route with him."

Allmankind won on his hurdling debut at Warwick and then struck again in the Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham and the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow in the Gredley colours in 2019. He went on to finish third to Burning Victory in the Triumph Hurdle the following March, when he was sent off second favourite.

Gredley added: "Burdett Road is rated 101 on the Flat and hopefully he will be ready to start off in November. We have all our jumps horses with James Owen as we like to keep our team in Newmarket where we also have our Flat team."

Read these next:

Relief for Newmarket trainers as new firm buys town's manure clearance company

Hollie Doyle handed one-month suspended ban after testing positive for a banned substance

The jumps returns! Three key takeouts as entries revealed for Chepstow's Persian War card on Friday

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.