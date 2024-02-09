2024 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury: the runners, the odds, the verdict
The Betfair Hurdle (3.15 Newbury) is the main attraction on Saturday. In a fiercely competitive handicap hurdle, who will come out on top this season?
2024 Betfair Hurdle: the full list of horses for Newbury
1 Luccia
Useful mare but was fortunate to win at Ascot last time; may struggle to follow up.
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: David Bass
Forecast odds: 16-1
2 Spirit D'Aunou
Sandown success took his handicap record to 3-3; trainer has won this race three times.
Trainer: Gary Moore
Jockey: Caoilin Quinn (3)
Forecast odds: 14-1
3 Faivoir
Won the County Hurdle last term; harder to fancy on the balance of this season's form.
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Heidi Palin (7)
Forecast odds: 50-1
4 Knickerbockerglory
Interesting contender, given his good record when fresh (off since November).
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Liam Harrison
Forecast odds: 33-1
5 Lookaway
Ran well in major handicap at Cheltenham and Grade 1 novice here the last twice; solid.
Trainer: Neil King
Jockey: Jack Quinlan
Forecast odds: 11-1
6 Under Control
Ran well in mares' Grade 2 at Doncaster last time; progressive in the main.
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Forecast odds: 14-1
7 Tellherthename
Non-runner
8 Brentford Hope
Three out of five for current stable, including course-and-distance win; creditable third here last time; in the mix.
Trainer: Harry Derham
Jockey: Paul O'Brien
Forecast odds: 12-1
9 Iberico Lord
Disappointing last time but can't be written off; won the Greatwood in November.
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Nico de Boinville
Forecast odds: 7-1
10 Ocastle Des Mottes
Ex-French five-year-old who has to be feared on debut for Willie Mullins; Irish mark is 6lb higher.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Daryl Jacob
Forecast odds: 9-2
11 Doddiethegreat
Form figures read 11112, most recently second to Go Dante at Cheltenham.
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: James Bowen
Forecast odds: 20-1
12 Aurigny Mill
Bids for a hat-trick, having recorded ready wins the last twice; improving.
Trainer: Victor Dartnall
Jockey: Alan Johns
Forecast odds: 12-1
13 Kamsinas
Useful novice hurdler; well held in Grade 1 last time but may do better still.
Trainer: Fergal O'Brien
Jockey: Jack Hogan (3)
Forecast odds: 14-1
14 Altobelli
Solid efforts at Ascot this term; still gives the impression there's a good prize in him.
Trainer: Harry Fry
Jockey: Johnny Burke
Forecast odds: 7-1
15 L'Eau Du Sud
Has shown promise in Britain; best to forgive his only run this season; not written off.
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
Forecast odds: 14-1
16 Go Dante
Won at Cheltenham two months ago but is held by some of these rivals on Greatwood form.
Trainer: Olly Murphy
Jockey: Sean Bowen
Forecast odds: 20-1
17 Norman Fletcher
Consistent novice hurdler; trainer has won this race three times; could go well.
Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Forecast odds: 25-1
18 Jilaijone
Normally consistent but his form dipped sharply on latest outing; opposed.
Trainer: David Pipe
Jockey: Jack Tudor
Forecast odds: 50-1
19 Our Champ
Chance partly depends on whether he's helped by wind surgery and tongue-tie.
Trainer: Chris Gordon
Jockey: Freddie Gordon (5)
Forecast odds: 33-1
20 Moveit Like Minnie
Creditable fourth to Luccia at Ascot but may ideally need a drop back in class.
Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies
Jockey: Finn Lambert (5)
Forecast odds: 33-1
21 Alvaniy
Disappointing the last twice but may fare better dropped back to 2m; not fully exposed.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Bryony Frost
Forecast odds: 33-1
22 Yorksea
Fourth in this race last year; however, has refused to race in both outings this term.
Trainer: Gary Moore
Jockey: Niall Houlihan
Forecast odds: 100-1
23 Ito Ditto
Novice hurdler who has a solid record this season; this is a tougher assignment.
Trainer: Nicky Martin
Jockey: Sean Houlihan
Forecast odds: 50-1
24 Donnacha
Won at Warwick last month; consistent and steadily progressive; not dismissed.
Trainer: Nigel Hawke
Jockey: James Davies
Forecast odds: 25-1
25 Onlyamatteroftime
Quirky sort but is still unexposed and this contest should pan out well for him.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Brian Hayes
Forecast odds: 14-1
Verdict: our top Betfair Hurdle betting tip
By Steve Boow, Spotlight tipster
First choice is Altobelli, ahead of Spirit D'Aunou, and Lookaway in a typically hot Betfair Hurdle.
- Four heavy ground specialists who will relish testing conditions in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday
- Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post tips and Newbury runners to note + get up £20 in free bets
- Best each-way betting tips for Betfair Hurdle day at Newbury on Saturday + get £20 in free bets with Unibet
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Friday's four meetings
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
