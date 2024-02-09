2024 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Betfair Hurdle (3.15 Newbury) is the main attraction on Saturday. In a fiercely competitive handicap hurdle, who will come out on top this season?

2024 Betfair Hurdle: the full list of horses for Newbury

1 Luccia

Useful mare but was fortunate to win at Ascot last time; may struggle to follow up.

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: David Bass

Forecast odds: 16-1

Luccia 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Sandown success took his handicap record to 3-3; trainer has won this race three times.

Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Caoilin Quinn (3)

Forecast odds: 14-1

Spirit D'Aunou 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb) Tnr: Gary Moore

3 Faivoir

Won the County Hurdle last term; harder to fancy on the balance of this season's form.

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Heidi Palin (7)

Forecast odds: 50-1

Faivoir 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Miss Heidi Palin (7lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

4 Knickerbockerglory

Interesting contender, given his good record when fresh (off since November).

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Liam Harrison

Forecast odds: 33-1

Knickerbockerglory 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Dan Skelton

5 Lookaway

Ran well in major handicap at Cheltenham and Grade 1 novice here the last twice; solid.

Trainer: Neil King

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Forecast odds: 11-1

Lookaway 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Neil King

6 Under Control

Ran well in mares' Grade 2 at Doncaster last time; progressive in the main.

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Forecast odds: 14-1

Under Control 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Nicky Henderson

7 Tellherthename

Non-runner

8 Brentford Hope

Three out of five for current stable, including course-and-distance win; creditable third here last time; in the mix.

Trainer: Harry Derham

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Forecast odds: 12-1

Brentford Hope 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

9 Iberico Lord

Disappointing last time but can't be written off; won the Greatwood in November.

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Forecast odds: 7-1

Iberico Lord 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

10 Ocastle Des Mottes

Ex-French five-year-old who has to be feared on debut for Willie Mullins; Irish mark is 6lb higher.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Forecast odds: 9-2

Ocastle Des Mottes 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

11 Doddiethegreat

Form figures read 11112, most recently second to Go Dante at Cheltenham.

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Forecast odds: 20-1

Doddiethegreat 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

12 Aurigny Mill

Bids for a hat-trick, having recorded ready wins the last twice; improving.

Trainer: Victor Dartnall

Jockey: Alan Johns

Forecast odds: 12-1

Aurigny Mill 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Alan Johns Tnr: Victor Dartnall

13 Kamsinas

Useful novice hurdler; well held in Grade 1 last time but may do better still.

Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Jack Hogan (3)

Forecast odds: 14-1

Kamsinas 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jack Hogan (3lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

14 Altobelli

Solid efforts at Ascot this term; still gives the impression there's a good prize in him.

Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Johnny Burke

Forecast odds: 7-1

Altobelli 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Has shown promise in Britain; best to forgive his only run this season; not written off.

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Forecast odds: 14-1

L'Eau Du Sud 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

16 Go Dante

Won at Cheltenham two months ago but is held by some of these rivals on Greatwood form.

Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Forecast odds: 20-1

Go Dante 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

17 Norman Fletcher

Consistent novice hurdler; trainer has won this race three times; could go well.

Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Forecast odds: 25-1

Norman Fletcher 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

18 Jilaijone

Normally consistent but his form dipped sharply on latest outing; opposed.

Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Forecast odds: 50-1

Jilaijone 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

19 Our Champ

Chance partly depends on whether he's helped by wind surgery and tongue-tie.

Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Freddie Gordon (5)

Forecast odds: 33-1

Our Champ 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gordon (5lb) Tnr: Chris Gordon

20 Moveit Like Minnie

Creditable fourth to Luccia at Ascot but may ideally need a drop back in class.

Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Finn Lambert (5)

Forecast odds: 33-1

Moveit Like Minnie 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Finn Lambert (5lb) Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

21 Alvaniy

Disappointing the last twice but may fare better dropped back to 2m; not fully exposed.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Forecast odds: 33-1

Alvaniy 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: W P Mullins

22 Yorksea

Fourth in this race last year; however, has refused to race in both outings this term.

Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Forecast odds: 100-1

Yorksea 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Niall Houlihan Tnr: Gary Moore

23 Ito Ditto

Novice hurdler who has a solid record this season; this is a tougher assignment.

Trainer: Nicky Martin

Jockey: Sean Houlihan

Forecast odds: 50-1

Ito Ditto 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sean Houlihan Tnr: Nicky Martin

24 Donnacha

Won at Warwick last month; consistent and steadily progressive; not dismissed.

Trainer: Nigel Hawke

Jockey: James Davies

Forecast odds: 25-1

Donnacha 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: James Davies Tnr: Nigel Hawke

25 Onlyamatteroftime

Quirky sort but is still unexposed and this contest should pan out well for him.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Brian Hayes

Forecast odds: 14-1

Onlyamatteroftime 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

Verdict: our top Betfair Hurdle betting tip

By Steve Boow, Spotlight tipster

First choice is Altobelli , ahead of Spirit D'Aunou , and Lookaway in a typically hot Betfair Hurdle.

Altobelli 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

