Free tips

2024 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Betfair Hurdle (3.15 Newbury) is the main attraction on Saturday. In a fiercely competitive handicap hurdle, who will come out on top this season?

2024 Betfair Hurdle: the full list of horses for Newbury

1 Luccia

Useful mare but was fortunate to win at Ascot last time; may struggle to follow up.

TrainerNicky Henderson
Jockey: David Bass
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
Luccia15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2 Spirit D'Aunou

Sandown success took his handicap record to 3-3; trainer has won this race three times.

TrainerGary Moore
Jockey: Caoilin Quinn (3)
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Spirit D'Aunou15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb)Tnr: Gary Moore

3 Faivoir

Won the County Hurdle last term; harder to fancy on the balance of this season's form.

TrainerDan Skelton
Jockey: Heidi Palin (7)
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Faivoir15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Heidi Palin (7lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

4 Knickerbockerglory

Interesting contender, given his good record when fresh (off since November).

TrainerDan Skelton
Jockey: Liam Harrison
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Knickerbockerglory15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Dan Skelton

5 Lookaway

Ran well in major handicap at Cheltenham and Grade 1 novice here the last twice; solid.

TrainerNeil King
Jockey: Jack Quinlan
Forecast odds: 11-1

Silk
Lookaway15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Neil King

6 Under Control

Ran well in mares' Grade 2 at Doncaster last time; progressive in the main.

TrainerNicky Henderson
Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Under Control15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Nicky Henderson

7 Tellherthename

Non-runner

8 Brentford Hope

Three out of five for current stable, including course-and-distance win; creditable third here last time; in the mix.

TrainerHarry Derham
Jockey: Paul O'Brien
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Brentford Hope15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

9 Iberico Lord

Disappointing last time but can't be written off; won the Greatwood in November.

TrainerNicky Henderson
Jockey: Nico de Boinville
Forecast odds: 7-1

Silk
Iberico Lord15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

10 Ocastle Des Mottes

Ex-French five-year-old who has to be feared on debut for Willie Mullins; Irish mark is 6lb higher.

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Daryl Jacob
Forecast odds: 9-2

Silk
Ocastle Des Mottes15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

11 Doddiethegreat

Form figures read 11112, most recently second to Go Dante at Cheltenham.

TrainerNicky Henderson
Jockey: James Bowen
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Doddiethegreat15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

12 Aurigny Mill

Bids for a hat-trick, having recorded ready wins the last twice; improving.

TrainerVictor Dartnall
Jockey: Alan Johns
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Aurigny Mill15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Alan Johns Tnr: Victor Dartnall

13 Kamsinas

Useful novice hurdler; well held in Grade 1 last time but may do better still.

TrainerFergal O'Brien
Jockey: Jack Hogan (3)
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Kamsinas15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Hogan (3lb)Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

14 Altobelli

Solid efforts at Ascot this term; still gives the impression there's a good prize in him.

TrainerHarry Fry
Jockey: Johnny Burke
Forecast odds: 7-1

Silk
Altobelli15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

15 L'Eau Du Sud

Has shown promise in Britain; best to forgive his only run this season; not written off.

TrainerDan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
L'Eau Du Sud15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

16 Go Dante

Won at Cheltenham two months ago but is held by some of these rivals on Greatwood form.

TrainerOlly Murphy
Jockey: Sean Bowen
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Go Dante15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

17 Norman Fletcher

Consistent novice hurdler; trainer has won this race three times; could go well.

TrainerNigel Twiston-Davies
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Norman Fletcher15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

18 Jilaijone

Normally consistent but his form dipped sharply on latest outing; opposed.

TrainerDavid Pipe
Jockey: Jack Tudor
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Jilaijone15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

19 Our Champ

Chance partly depends on whether he's helped by wind surgery and tongue-tie.

TrainerChris Gordon
Jockey: Freddie Gordon (5)
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Our Champ15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gordon (5lb)Tnr: Chris Gordon

20 Moveit Like Minnie

Creditable fourth to Luccia at Ascot but may ideally need a drop back in class.

TrainerNigel Twiston-Davies
Jockey: Finn Lambert (5)
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Moveit Like Minnie15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Finn Lambert (5lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

21 Alvaniy

Disappointing the last twice but may fare better dropped back to 2m; not fully exposed.

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Bryony Frost
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Alvaniy15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: W P Mullins

22 Yorksea

Fourth in this race last year; however, has refused to race in both outings this term.

TrainerGary Moore
Jockey: Niall Houlihan
Forecast odds: 100-1

Silk
Yorksea15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Niall Houlihan Tnr: Gary Moore

23 Ito Ditto

Novice hurdler who has a solid record this season; this is a tougher assignment.

TrainerNicky Martin
Jockey: Sean Houlihan
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Ito Ditto15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Houlihan Tnr: Nicky Martin

24 Donnacha

Won at Warwick last month; consistent and steadily progressive; not dismissed.

TrainerNigel Hawke
Jockey: James Davies
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Donnacha15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: James Davies Tnr: Nigel Hawke

25 Onlyamatteroftime

Quirky sort but is still unexposed and this contest should pan out well for him.

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Brian Hayes
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Onlyamatteroftime15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

Verdict: our top Betfair Hurdle betting tip

By Steve Boow, Spotlight tipster

First choice is Altobelli, ahead of Spirit D'Aunou, and Lookaway in a typically hot Betfair Hurdle.

Silk
Altobelli15:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Sam Hendry

Published on 9 February 2024

Last updated 14:00, 9 February 2024

