Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Lincoln at Doncaster

Chazzesmee will bid for an ambitious double in the space of just five days when he seeks to follow up his recent win in the Irish Lincolnshire with success in the William Hill Lincoln (3.35 ) at Doncaster on Saturday.

The lightly raced six-year-old was a length winner at the Curragh on Monday in the mile premier handicap and aims to repeat the feat for Fozzy Stack and Joey Sheridan, and will take on a full field of 21 rivals in the £150,000 contest.

The Lincoln marks the start of the British Flat season and was won last year by the David Menuisier-trained Migration , who was also declared alongside 2023 runner-up and ante-post favourite Awaal .

Paddy Bradley will take over the ride on topweight Migration with last year's winning jockey Benoit de la Sayette booked to ride Farhh To Shy for George Margarson, while the in-form Karl Burke will be represented by the well-fancied course-and-distance winner Liberty Lane .

Forty-six runners were declared from an initial 56 entries, with Alpha Crucis the last to make the cut for Gary Moore and 4lb claimer Anna Gibson.

Raadobarg, who was third in the Irish Lincolnshire, was among those not declared on Thursday alongside Mostabshir, whose absence leaves 2021 winners John and Thady Gosden without a runner in the race.

Saturday's fixture at Doncaster also features two Listed contests, with the Doncaster Mile Stakes (1.20 ) – headed by Graded winners Knight and Charyn – and the Cammidge Trophy Stakes (3.00 ) both attracting seven runners each.

The two-year-old season gets underway with the William Hill EBF Brocklesby Stakes (1.50 ), which has been won by subsequent Group winners Persian Force and The Last Lion in recent years and has 15 declarations.

Premier racing also takes place at Newbury with the £100,000 Goffs UK Spring Sale Bumper (3.50 ) headlining the card.

Twenty-one runners were declared for the contest with first-time-out winners Regent's Stroll and Andashan likely to line up alongside Crest Of Fortune , who is one of three runners for last year's winning trainer Anthony Honeyball.

Newbury's card includes Graded action with the British EBF BetVictor "National Hunt" Mares' Novices' Hurdle (3.15 ), which is headed by recent Ayr winner El Elefante for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox. The hat-trick-seeing Party Vibes and Jane Seymour third Smiling Getaway also featured among the 17 declarations.

William Hill Lincoln runners and riders

Migration Paddy Bradley

Johan Silvestre de Sousa

Awaal Harry Davies

Liberty Lane Clifford Lee

Thunder Ball Alec Voikhansky

The Gatekeeper Joe Fanning

Vetiver David Probert

Revich Jason Hart

Blues Emperor Ben Coen

Navagio Richard Kingscote

Lattam Ryan Sexton

Dutch Decoy Connor Beasley

Farhh To Shy Benoit de la Sayette

Chazzesmee Joseph Sheridan

Mr Professor David Egan

Chuzzlewit Shane Gray

Parlando Sean Dylan Bowen

Hieronymus Aidan Keeley

One Night Thunder Laura Coughlan

Spirit Genie Kieran O'Neill

Bass Player TBC

Alpha Crucis Anna Gibson

William Hill Lincoln (3.35 Doncaster, Saturday, March 23)

Sponsors: 4 Awaal, Liberty Lane, 7 Chazzesmee, 10 Lattam, 12 Johan, Migration, The Gatekeeper, 16 Thunderball, 20 Blues Emperor, Vetiver, 25 bar

