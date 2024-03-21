Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Lincoln at Doncaster
Chazzesmee will bid for an ambitious double in the space of just five days when he seeks to follow up his recent win in the Irish Lincolnshire with success in the William Hill Lincoln (3.35) at Doncaster on Saturday.
The lightly raced six-year-old was a length winner at the Curragh on Monday in the mile premier handicap and aims to repeat the feat for Fozzy Stack and Joey Sheridan, and will take on a full field of 21 rivals in the £150,000 contest.
The Lincoln marks the start of the British Flat season and was won last year by the David Menuisier-trained Migration, who was also declared alongside 2023 runner-up and ante-post favourite Awaal.
Paddy Bradley will take over the ride on topweight Migration with last year's winning jockey Benoit de la Sayette booked to ride Farhh To Shy for George Margarson, while the in-form Karl Burke will be represented by the well-fancied course-and-distance winner Liberty Lane.
Forty-six runners were declared from an initial 56 entries, with Alpha Crucis the last to make the cut for Gary Moore and 4lb claimer Anna Gibson.
Raadobarg, who was third in the Irish Lincolnshire, was among those not declared on Thursday alongside Mostabshir, whose absence leaves 2021 winners John and Thady Gosden without a runner in the race.
Saturday's fixture at Doncaster also features two Listed contests, with the Doncaster Mile Stakes (1.20) – headed by Graded winners Knight and Charyn – and the Cammidge Trophy Stakes (3.00) both attracting seven runners each.
The two-year-old season gets underway with the William Hill EBF Brocklesby Stakes (1.50), which has been won by subsequent Group winners Persian Force and The Last Lion in recent years and has 15 declarations.
Premier racing also takes place at Newbury with the £100,000 Goffs UK Spring Sale Bumper (3.50) headlining the card.
Twenty-one runners were declared for the contest with first-time-out winners Regent's Stroll and Andashan likely to line up alongside Crest Of Fortune, who is one of three runners for last year's winning trainer Anthony Honeyball.
Newbury's card includes Graded action with the British EBF BetVictor "National Hunt" Mares' Novices' Hurdle (3.15), which is headed by recent Ayr winner El Elefante for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox. The hat-trick-seeing Party Vibes and Jane Seymour third Smiling Getaway also featured among the 17 declarations.
William Hill Lincoln runners and riders
Migration Paddy Bradley
Johan Silvestre de Sousa
Awaal Harry Davies
Liberty Lane Clifford Lee
Thunder Ball Alec Voikhansky
The Gatekeeper Joe Fanning
Vetiver David Probert
Revich Jason Hart
Blues Emperor Ben Coen
Navagio Richard Kingscote
Lattam Ryan Sexton
Dutch Decoy Connor Beasley
Farhh To Shy Benoit de la Sayette
Chazzesmee Joseph Sheridan
Mr Professor David Egan
Chuzzlewit Shane Gray
Parlando Sean Dylan Bowen
Hieronymus Aidan Keeley
One Night Thunder Laura Coughlan
Spirit Genie Kieran O'Neill
Bass Player TBC
Alpha Crucis Anna Gibson
William Hill Lincoln (3.35 Doncaster, Saturday, March 23)
Sponsors: 4 Awaal, Liberty Lane, 7 Chazzesmee, 10 Lattam, 12 Johan, Migration, The Gatekeeper, 16 Thunderball, 20 Blues Emperor, Vetiver, 25 bar
Read more:
'We all want these big days' - Paddy Bradley booked for Lincoln ride on last year's winner Migration
Fozzy Stack eyes Doncaster and a famous Lincoln double for Chazzesmee after stylish victory in Irish Lincolnshire
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on 21 March 2024inBritain
Last updated 11:49, 21 March 2024
- 'I wouldn’t swap him for anything else' - Wise Eagle primed for Queen's Cup defence for Adam Nicol
- Festival-winning rider Steve Jobar set to raise more than £100,000 for Motor Neurone Disease in Newbury fundraiser
- 'Lots of people are doing it and you can understand why' - race fans plump for Costa del Cheltenham over the festival
- Students from Maryland and Chennai among Racing Media Academy class of 2024
- James Doyle rides out for Roger Varian and aims to return from injury next week with Dubai in his sights
- 'I wouldn’t swap him for anything else' - Wise Eagle primed for Queen's Cup defence for Adam Nicol
- Festival-winning rider Steve Jobar set to raise more than £100,000 for Motor Neurone Disease in Newbury fundraiser
- 'Lots of people are doing it and you can understand why' - race fans plump for Costa del Cheltenham over the festival
- Students from Maryland and Chennai among Racing Media Academy class of 2024
- James Doyle rides out for Roger Varian and aims to return from injury next week with Dubai in his sights