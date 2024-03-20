Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race24 MINS
19:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race24 MINS
19:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'We all want these big days' - Paddy Bradley booked for Lincoln ride on last year's winner Migration

Paddy Bradley: rider sat on Migration at Kempton last week
Paddy Bradley: rider sat on Migration at Kempton last weekCredit: Mark Cranham

The biggest spin of Paddy Bradley's career awaits on Migration in Saturday's £150,000 William Hill Lincoln at Doncaster and victory for the eight-year-old may result in the jockey riding out his claim.

Trained by David Menuisier, Migration, who runs in the colours of Gail Brown Racing (IX), won the Lincoln 12 months ago and is a general 14-1 chance to repeat the trick from a 4lb higher mark.

Successful under Benoit de la Sayette last year, Migration will this weekend have the services of 29-year-old Bradley, who enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023 with 26 winners.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 20 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 17:39, 20 March 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain