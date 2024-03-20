'We all want these big days' - Paddy Bradley booked for Lincoln ride on last year's winner Migration

The biggest spin of Paddy Bradley's career awaits on Migration in Saturday's £150,000 William Hill Lincoln at Doncaster and victory for the eight-year-old may result in the jockey riding out his claim.

Trained by David Menuisier, Migration, who runs in the colours of Gail Brown Racing (IX), won the Lincoln 12 months ago and is a general 14-1 chance to repeat the trick from a 4lb higher mark.

Successful under Benoit de la Sayette last year, Migration will this weekend have the services of 29-year-old Bradley, who enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023 with 26 winners.