Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's big races - including the £150,000 Coral Trophy at Kempton

Last year's runner-up Flegmatik will face 11 rivals as he bids to go one better in the Coral Trophy (3.37 ) at Kempton on Saturday.

The Dan Skelton-trained nine-year-old was denied a neck by Our Power last year and returns having landed a third success at the track last time. His rivals include Lord Baddesley, with his trainer Chris Gordon also represented by Unanswered Prayers, and the Nicky Henderson-trained Tweed Skirt – an impressive course-and-distance winner at Christmas.

Cap Du Nord, the 2022 winner, will bid to regain his title for Christian Williams, while Paul Nicholls will saddle Il Ridoto. The Nicholls-trained Solo and Williams' Kitty's Light were the two who did not stand their ground at the declarations stage.

Impressive Scilly Isles Novices' Chase winner Nickle Back is also absent from Kempton's Premier card after he was not declared for the Pendil Novices' Chase (2.27 ).

There is still Grade 1 interest in the contest, however, with the Gary Moore-trained Henry VIII Novices' Chase winner Le Patron facing five rivals including last year's Tolworth winner Tahmuras.

Givemefive, the impressive juvenile hurdler whose owners include major-winning golfers Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell, will contest the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (1.50 ), in which he faces last year's Irish Derby fourth Peking Opera. A field of eight has been declared for the Grade 2 Dovecote Novices' Hurdle (3.00 ).

Lord North: looking for more Winter Derby glory Credit: Mark Cranham

At Southwell, Britain's other Premier raceday on Saturday, Lord North will face five rivals as he bids for back-to-back successes in the Winter Derby (3.20 ).

The multiple Group 1 winner makes his first start since winning his third Dubai Turf last March and uses the Group 3, which is being run at Southwell for the first time, as a pipe-opener before heading to the Meydan contest again.

His rivals include Military Order, who was runner-up in the race's trial last month, Quebec Stakes winner Tyrrenhian Sea and Eydon, who has not been seen since finishing fourth in the 2022 2,000 Guineas.

At Newcastle, ante-post favourite Anglers Crag heads a field of 13 for the Eider Chase (2.08 ) as he bids for a rapid four-timer for Brian Ellison.

The field also includes Major Dundee, who is proven in marathon contests having won last year's Midlands National, and regional National specialist Tommie Beau.

In Ireland, Randox Grand National favourite Vanillier will face just three rivals when he contests the Grade 3 Bobbyjo Chase (3.50 ) at Fairyhouse.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained nine-year-old, who was runner-up in the Aintree showpiece last year and as short as 8-1 for this year's edition, was second in the Bobbyjo 12 months ago and takes on Irish Grand National hero I Am Maximus, Fury Road and Minella Crooner.

Coral Trophy runners and riders

Sam Brown Jonathan Burke

Al Dancer Dylan Johnston (5)

Il Ridoto Harry Cobden

Tweed Skirt Nico de Boinville

Flegmatik Harry Skelton

Blackjack Magic Sam Twiston-Davies

Forward Plan Ben Godfrey (3)

Bowtogreatness Ben Jones

Lord Baddesley Rex Dingle

Killer Kane Brendan Powell

Unanswered Prayers Freddie Gordon (5)

Cap Du Nord Tristan Durrell (3)

Winter Derby runners and riders

Claymore Hollie Doyle

Eydon Kevin Stott

Forest Of Dean Kieran O'Neill

Lord North Rab Havlin

Tyrrhenian Sea Jack Mitchell

Military Order Danny Tudhope

