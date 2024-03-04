Cheltenham Festival winner Faivoir one of 23 in contention for Saturday's £100,000 Imperial Cup at Sandown

Cheltenham Festival winner Faivoir is one of 23 in contention for Saturday’s £100,000 Betfair Imperial Cup at Sandown following Monday's five-day confirmation stage.

The nine-year-old, who caused a 33-1 shock when landing last season’s County Hurdle, is one of four possible runners for Dan Skelton.

Owned by Suzanne Lawrence, Faivoir was last seen finishing fifth in Newbury’s Betfair Hurdle last month. He is also entered in next week’s County Hurdle and could potentially defend the crown he won 12 months ago.

Skelton, who won this race in 2021 with Langer Dan, could also rely on Punta Del Este , Knickerbockerglory and Goonhilly .

Meanwhile, champion trainer Paul Nicholls won this race last year with Iceo and could saddle Sans Bruit , who finished seventh on his British debut at Doncaster in January.

Ben Pauling could be doubly represented in the 2m contest with recent Huntingdon winner Jipcot and Bad .

Pauling said: "Jipcot came out of the race very well and I think he’s almost certain to go. We’ll probably look at running Bad, who would need to go up a few pounds for a few of the races he’s entered in at the festival. We might see if we can get him a 5lb penalty to get in but he’s in very good form and it will be interesting to see how they go."

Betfair's Barry Orr said: "Jipcot was a very impressive winner at Huntington on Sunday, and he heads the market at 7-2. Petit Tonnerre is interesting, reverting to hurdles for the first time since contesting last season’s County Hurdle. We aren’t taking any chances with him at 8-1."

The Harry Fry-trained Metier , who landed the Chester Cup last spring, is in contention to make his first start since October. The eight-year-old was last seen when finishing seventh in the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak at Longchamp.

Go Dante finished third in the Betfair Hurdle on his latest outing for Olly Murphy and could feature in the race, while five-time winner Spirit D'Aunou is in contention to take his chance for Gary Moore alongside stablemate Junkanoo .

'We're glad to see a predominantly dry week' - Sandown expects ground to dry before Saturday

Sandown clerk of the course Andrew Cooper has no concerns regarding the recent wet weather and hopes a mostly dry week will help the track improve before Saturday's Premier raceday.

Following 36mm of rain since Thursday, which included 15mm on Saturday, the going on the chase course is soft, heavy in places and heavy, soft in places on the hurdles track.

Although more rain fell than what was forecast, Cooper is expecting the rain to stay away so the track can dry out before the weekend.

He said: "We've had plenty of rain recently and Saturday was a much wetter day than we thought it would be, we had about 15mm and we were under a line of showery rain.

"We've been dry since Saturday lunchtime but we're expecting a little bit of rain overnight. From Tuesday until Friday looks dry, and there's a bit of uncertainty regarding Saturday. We may get some rain but nothing dramatic in terms of volume and I think we'll be okay.

"The track will improve this week and dry out if we can get four dry days. We'll have to see what Saturday brings and it's not out the question that it could also be dry. We have no worries at this stage and we're glad to see a predominantly dry week."

Imperial Cup confirmations

Bad Ben Pauling

Bashers Reflection Ben Case

Donnacha Nigel Hawke

Faivoir Dan Skelton

Georgi Girl Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Go Dante Olly Murphy

Goonhilly Dan Skelton

Jipcot Ben Pauling

Junkanoo Gary Moore

Knickerbockerglory Dan Skelton

Lively Citizen D. J. Jeffreys

Making Headway Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Metier Harry Fry

Minx Tiara David O'Brien

Moveit Like Minnie Nigel Twiston-Davies

Norman Fletcher Nigel Twiston-Davies

Parramount Charlie Longsdon

Petit Tonnerre Jonjo O'Neill

Punta Del Este Dan Skelton

Sans Bruit Paul Nicholls

Shared Harry Derham

Spirit D'Aunou Gary Moore

Welsh Charger Alastair Ralph

Betfair Imperial Cup (2.25 Sandown, Saturday)

Betfair: 7-2 Jipcot, 7 Go Dante, 8 Making Headway, Petit Tonnerre, Spirit D'aunou, 9 Georgi Girl, 10 Bad, Faivoir, 12 Knickerbockerglory, Welsh Charger, 14 Junkanoo, Metier, Punta Del Este, 16 Bashers Reflection, Donnacha, Lively Citizen, Moveit Like Minnie, Parramount, Sans Bruit, 20 bar

Read these next:

Constitution Hill will not defend Champion Hurdle crown as Nicky Henderson rules star out of the festival

'I don't think El Fabiolo is a phenomenal jumper' - Nico de Boinville sweet on Champion Chase success with Jonbon

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.