Caius Chorister 'not beaten a donkey on the gallops' but connections happy to set sights on Ascot Gold Cup

Caius Chorister , who almost exactly two years ago won a Class 6 handicap at Yarmouth, is set to take her next step towards the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in Thursday's Chasemore Farm Henry II Stakes (7.07 ) at Sandown.

Once rated 53 by the BHA handicapper, Caius Chorister ran to a career-high mark of 109 when running Coltrane to head in last month's Sagaro Stakes at Ascot. She is as short as 12-1 for the Gold Cup on June 20, with 20-1 in other places.

Before then trainer David Menuisier has a choice of targets for the Clive Washbourn-owned daughter of Golden Horn, but he is favouring Sandown's prestigious Group 3 over 2m.

"She's in the Henry II Stakes on Thursday and also a Group 2 in France at the weekend, but I think she's more likely to go to Sandown," said the trainer. "She came out of the Sagaro as bright as a button and ready to go again.

"It's exciting to be at the top table of the stayers, especially considering she's done it the hard way from Class 6 level. I take my hat off to her every morning and I'm glad to be part of her world."

Leading stayers Trueshan and Trawlerman could be among Caius Chorister's rivals at Sandown but connections decided at the start of the season to be brave and take on the best in the long-distance division this season, with the Gold Cup her main objective.

Oisin Murphy and owner Clive Washbourn after Caius Chorister landed the Group 3 Prix Belle de Nuit at Saint-Cloud last year Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

"We've had long discussions through the winter on what her ideal trip might be," said Menuisier. "She won a Group 3 over a mile and six furlongs last season so I said we either start her back over shorter before going back up in trip for races like the Lillie Langtry at the end of the year, or we are brave and tackle the two-mile plus races with Ascot in mind, and we opted for the second option.

"Genuinely, in the Sagaro I did not know what to expect but she clearly showed she does stay two miles, which was a very happy outcome. Let's hope she can show even more this time."

Rossa Ryan is in line to partner Caius Chorister for the first time at Sandown and Menuisier warned that her new rider might get a shock in the parade ring if he has not seen her before.

"She looks like two planks put together and she's really not a beauty but she doesn't know what defeat means," the trainer added. "She's not made of the same stuff and, to be honest, I don't know where this [improvement] has come from. She keeps on surprising us and, over the last three years, she hasn't been able to beat a donkey on the gallops – it's extraordinary."

