'It promises to be the race of the day, if not the whole week' - stars align in enthralling St James's Palace Stakes
You might assume the Queen Anne would be the pre-eminent race over a mile on the opening day of Royal Ascot as it features older and established stars of the division. However, the three-year-old milers look a special crop this season and the St James’s Palace Stakes promises to be the race of the day, if not the week.
The one-two from the 2,000 Guineas, Notable Speech and Rosallion, are renewing their Newmarket rivalry and both camps can arrive in a positive frame of mind.
Notable Speech is less exposed and made his turf debut in the Classic, while Rosallion has since landed the Irish 2,000 Guineas in impressive fashion. On another track and under different tactics, there are many who fancy positions to be reversed at Ascot.
Britain
- King Edward VII entry the latest purchase for growing superpower Wathnan Racing
- It's all change among British racing's leadership with a host of vital issues coming to a head
- Candidates for next BHA chair must 'think commercially' as governing body begins recruitment process
- ‘He was a continuous inspiration’ - tributes paid to broadcaster Jonathan Neesom after death aged 72
- Palace House winner Seven Questions supplemented for Group 1 King Charles III Stakes