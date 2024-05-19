Racing Post logo
Racing Grapevine
premium

'A good trainer can train any horse' - Middleham Park Racing send Flat horse to Lucinda Russell

From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Middleham Park Racing has added Lucinda Russell to its star-studded line-up of trainers, but not with the type of horse you would expect.

The powerful syndicate will have its first runner with the Grand National and Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer this year, but with a Flat horse from the breeze-up sales. He is by Prix de l'Abbaye winner Wooded out of maiden winner Hadrian's Waltz.

Racing Post staff

Racing Grapevine

