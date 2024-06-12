King Edward VII entry the latest purchase for growing superpower Wathnan Racing

Wathnan Racing's enviable team for Royal Ascot has been bolstered again after the growing force purchased the William Haggas-trained Space Legend .

The progressive three-year-old has had just three starts and appeared unlucky not to register a second win in the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood last month, having had to wait for room three furlongs out and only just failing to reel in Meydaan under Tom Marquand.

The son of Sea The Stars is expected to take up his engagement in next Friday's Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes.